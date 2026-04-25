Alexey Miranchuk, Tristan Muyumba lead Atlanta United to 2-1 victory over Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Alexey Miranchuk and Tristan Muyumba scored second-half goals and Atlanta United held on for a 2-1 victory…

TORONTO (AP) — Alexey Miranchuk and Tristan Muyumba scored second-half goals and Atlanta United held on for a 2-1 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday.

Neither team found the net until Miranchuk scored unassisted off a free kick three minutes into the second half. It was his fifth goal this season after scoring nine times in 42 appearances over his first two seasons with the club.

Muyumba gave Atlanta United a two-goal lead in the 67th minute, scoring for the first time this season — with assists from Fafà Picault and 18-year-old rookie Cooper Sanchez. Muyumba has three goals in 74 career appearances. Picault picked up his first assist of the campaign and Sanchez his second.

Twenty-year-old rookie Emilio Aristizábal scored his first career goal — on a long-distance header — to get Toronto within a goal in the 71st minute. Defender Kobe Franklin collected his first assist this season and his third in 71 career matches, while Alonso Coello notched his career-high third of the season after totaling four through his first 77 appearances.

Lucas Hoyos saved one shot for Atlanta United (2-7-1).

Luka Gavran did not have a save for Toronto (3-3-4).

It was the first road win of the season for Atlanta United, which began the day in last place in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta United lost 2-1 at home to the New England Revolution on Wednesday.

Toronto suffers its first loss at home, falling to 2-1-4. The club was coming off a 3-3 draw with the visiting Philadelphia Union in its midweek match.

Up next

Atlanta: Hosts CF Montreal on Saturday..

Toronto: Hosts the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

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