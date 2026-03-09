Women’s College Basketball Scores

Monday, Mar. 9 TOURNAMENT America East Semifinal Maine 60, Binghamton 56 Vermont 68, UMBC 65, 2OT Atlantic Sun Championship Jacksonville…

Monday, Mar. 9

TOURNAMENT

America East

Semifinal

Maine 60, Binghamton 56

Vermont 68, UMBC 65, 2OT

Atlantic Sun

Championship

Jacksonville 66, Austin Peay 63, OT

Big East

Championship

UConn 90, Villanova 51

Big Sky

Quarterfinal

Sacramento State 62, Idaho State 53

Eastern Washington 55, Northern Colorado 53

Horizon League

Semifinal

Green Bay 73, Purdue Fort Wayne 48

Youngstown State 60, Cleveland State 55

Metro Atlantic Athletic

Championship

Fairfield 51, Quinnipiac 44

Mountain-West Conference

Semifinal

Air Force 68, Boise State 66

Northeast

Quarterfinal

Mercyhurst 70, Stonehill 64

Fairleigh Dickinson 81, St. Francis (PA) 56

LIU 99, Chicago State 77

Le Moyne 54, Wagner 47

Patriot League

Quarterfinal

Army 65, Lafayette 57

Holy Cross 72, Colgate 36

Lehigh 68, Loyola (MD) 54

Navy 76, Boston University 66

Southland

First Round

Northwestern State 69, East Texas A&M 56

Nicholls State 81, Incarnate Word 55

Southwestern Athletic

First Round

Bethune-Cookman 66, Texas Southern 62

Mississippi Valley State 63, Prairie View A&M 49

Sun Belt

Championship

James Madison 69, Troy 52

West Coast

Semifinal

Oregon State 73, Loyola Marymount 67

Gonzaga 88, Santa Clara 60

