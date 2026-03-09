Women’s College Basketball Scores

Monday, Mar. 9
TOURNAMENT
America East
Semifinal
Maine 60, Binghamton 56
Vermont 68, UMBC 65, 2OT
Atlantic Sun
Championship
Jacksonville 66, Austin Peay 63, OT
Big East
Championship
UConn 90, Villanova 51
Big Sky
Quarterfinal
Sacramento State 62, Idaho State 53
Eastern Washington 55, Northern Colorado 53
Horizon League
Semifinal
Green Bay 73, Purdue Fort Wayne 48
Youngstown State 60, Cleveland State 55
Metro Atlantic Athletic
Championship
Fairfield 51, Quinnipiac 44
Mountain-West Conference
Semifinal
Air Force 68, Boise State 66
Northeast
Quarterfinal
Mercyhurst 70, Stonehill 64
Fairleigh Dickinson 81, St. Francis (PA) 56
LIU 99, Chicago State 77
Le Moyne 54, Wagner 47
Patriot League
Quarterfinal
Army 65, Lafayette 57
Holy Cross 72, Colgate 36
Lehigh 68, Loyola (MD) 54
Navy 76, Boston University 66
Southland
First Round
Northwestern State 69, East Texas A&M 56
Nicholls State 81, Incarnate Word 55
Southwestern Athletic
First Round
Bethune-Cookman 66, Texas Southern 62
Mississippi Valley State 63, Prairie View A&M 49
Sun Belt
Championship
James Madison 69, Troy 52
West Coast
Semifinal
Oregon State 73, Loyola Marymount 67
Gonzaga 88, Santa Clara 60
