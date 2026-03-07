Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs rally from 25 points down to beat the Clippers 117-112

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 27 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks as the San Antonio Spurs rallied…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 27 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks as the San Antonio Spurs rallied from a 25-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 117-112 on Friday night.

Kawhi Leonard had 30 points and nine rebounds for Los Angeles, which had a three-game winning streak snapped.

San Antonio (46-17) has won 14 of 15 and is second in the Western Conference.

After defending a missed 3-pointer by Leonard, Wembanyama broke free for an uncontested dunk that gave the Spurs a 113-112 lead with 16 seconds left. Clippers forward Nicolas Batum turned the ball over on the ensuing possession when his foot crossed the boundary while inbounding the ball. Stephon Castle closed out the win by rebounding his own missed free throw and converting a layup with 1 second remaining.

After trailing 75-50 in the third quarter, the Spurs opened the fourth with an 18-5 run to take their first lead since the opening minutes.

Wembanyama blocked Kris Dunn’s reverse layup, creating a fast break that ended with an alley-oop dunk by Carter Bryant. Devin Vassell followed with a 3-pointer for a 99-97 lead.

Julian Champagnie finished with 20 points and nine rebounds for the Spurs, and De’Aaron Fox had 19 points and nine rebounds.

Brook Lopez had 26 points for the Clippers.

Lopez had nine points in the first quarter on a series of floaters, fadeaways and step-back jumpers.

The Clippers took a 56-39 lead with 4 1/2 minutes left in the first half. The lead stretched to 22 points over the next four minutes.

San Antonio shot 38% from the field and 30% on 3-pointers in the first half to trail 66-46 at the break, its biggest halftime deficit of the season. The Spurs have led at the half in 42 of their 63 games.

Up next

Clippers: At Memphis on Saturday.

Spurs: Host Houston on Sunday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.