Giants’ Logan Webb holds Brewers hitless through 6 innings

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Logan Webb of the San Francisco Giants hasn’t allowed a hit through six innings against the Milwaukee…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Logan Webb of the San Francisco Giants hasn’t allowed a hit through six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night.

The Giants led 1-0 on Victor Bericoto’s first career homer, which led off the fifth inning.

Webb has thrown 85 pitches and has struck out four batters while walking one. His highest pitch total of the season was 104, in a 9-3 victory over the San Diego Padres on March 31.

Webb didn’t allow a baserunner until Sal Frelick led off the sixth by walking on a 3-2 pitch that missed high. Frelick advanced to third on a pair of groundouts before Christian Yelich hit a grounder to first to end the inning.

Brice Turang produced the greatest threat to Webb’s no-hit bid when he grounded to third to close the fourth. Matt Chapman went a few steps to his right to backhand the ball before throwing to first.

There has been one no-hitter in the majors this season. Tatsuya Imai, Steven Okert and Alimber Santa of the Houston Astros combined to hold the Texas Rangers hitless in a 9-0 victory on May 25.

The Giants’ last no-hitter came from Blake Snell in a 3-0 win over Cincinnati on Aug. 2, 2024.

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