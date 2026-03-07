Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $75 Offer For UNC-Duke, NBA Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With a huge basketball schedule today between college and the NBA, the Underdog promo code WTOP is a perfect way to get in on the action. Make a $5 daily fantasy play and unlock $75 in daily fantasy entries after you click here and sign up.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP: $75 DFS Offer

The latest offer from Underdog provides an ideal entry point for college basketball and NBA fans. By utilizing the promo code below, new users can secure a substantial bankroll boost to use on tonight’s featured player props.

The table below outlines the specific details of this “Play $5, Get $75” welcome offer and the necessary eligibility requirements:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $75 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Offer Verified On March 7, 2026

The current Underdog promo code delivers a substantial boost to new users just in time for today’s action. The mechanic is straightforward: after signing up with code WTOP, new players simply need to play a first entry of $5 to instantly unlock $75 in daily fantasy entries. This “Play $5, Get $75” structure allows fans to secure additional entries immediately, regardless of how their initial entry performs, providing a comfortable bankroll to test out the platform’s pick’em options.

This welcome offer is exclusively reserved for new Underdog customers residing in participating states who meet the necessary age requirements. Whether backing Cameron Boozer to hit his point total or predicting a strong rebounding night for Henri Veesaar, this promotion ensures that eligible users start their experience with significant leverage before tip-off.

Underdog College Basketball Picks Tonight

Below is a roundup of available player props for tonight’s matchup, highlighting key lines for points and rebounds:

Cameron Boozer (Duke): 22.5 Points (O/U) | 10.5 Rebounds (O/U)

22.5 Points (O/U) | 10.5 Rebounds (O/U) Isaiah Evans (Duke): 13.5 Points (O/U)

13.5 Points (O/U) Patrick Ngongba (Duke): 10.5 Points (O/U)

10.5 Points (O/U) Caleb Foster (Duke): 8.5 Points (O/U)

8.5 Points (O/U) Henri Veesaar (UNC): 14.5 Points (O/U) | 6.5 Rebounds (O/U)

14.5 Points (O/U) | 6.5 Rebounds (O/U) Seth Trimble (UNC): 13.5 Points (O/U)

13.5 Points (O/U) Luka Bogavac (UNC): 9.5 Points (O/U)

9.5 Points (O/U) Derek Dixon (UNC): 7.5 Points (O/U)

7.5 Points (O/U) Jarin Stevenson (UNC): 7.5 Points (O/U)

Freshman phenom Cameron Boozer continues to be the focal point for the Blue Devils, averaging a double-double with 22.6 points and 10.0 rebounds per game on 58.3% shooting. His points line is set tightly against his season average, but his rebounding average sits just under the 10.5 line. For North Carolina, Henri Veesaar presents an intriguing statistical case; the center is averaging 16.5 points and 8.36 rebounds per contest, numbers that eclipse both his scoring (14.5) and rebounding (6.5) prop lines. Meanwhile, Duke’s Isaiah Evans enters averaging 14.6 points per game, slightly above his listed total of 13.5, while UNC’s Seth Trimble is posting 14.2 points per game, offering a slim margin over his 13.5 line.

NBA Matchups: Warriors vs. Thunder and Magic vs. Timberwolves

While the Duke-UNC rivalry takes center stage, the bonus funds secured through the Underdog promo code can also be utilized for upcoming NBA action. Two notable matchups on the schedule include the Golden State Warriors facing off against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Orlando Magic taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves. New users can pivot their strategy to these professional games, applying their $75 in daily fantasy entries toward player props in these high-profile contests.

Steps To Redeem Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Getting started is simple for fans looking to get in on the action. Follow these steps to claim the welcome offer:

Click here and Register: Create a new account and enter promo code WTOP during the registration process. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, ensuring you meet the necessary age and region requirements. Deposit: Fund your account with a minimum deposit of at least $5 using one of the available secure payment methods. Play: Place your first entry of $5 or more on any available market.

Once these steps are completed, your account will be credited with $75 in daily fantasy entries.

Understanding Your Entry Options

When utilizing your bonus or cash funds, Underdog offers two distinct ways to build your slip: