Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $75 Bonus for Knicks vs. Nuggets, NBA Entries Friday

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new DFS users can redeem a fantastic welcome offer by signing up with the Underdog promo code WTOP, which provides fantasy bonus entries to use on NBA games Friday night such as the Knicks vs. Nuggets. Create a new account to receive a play $5, get $75 in fantasy entries welcome offer thanks to Underdog.







Create a $5 entry after signing up and, win or lose, you receive $75 fantasy entries. As far as how to play on Underdog, there are two ways to enter a contest. A standard entry of 2+ picks will result in the largest payout, but all legs must hit. The other option is a flex entry of 3+ picks where the payout is lower but you can still receive some money back with a partial hit.

Both of these options will be detailed further below

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NBA Friday

The New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets are set for a high-profile clash tonight at 9:00 PM ET. We put a lot of stock in games like this where playoff seeding is on the line, and interest is naturally peaking for this 2025 regular season game. To maximize the excitement of this cross-conference meeting, Underdog has released a specific offer structure for new users looking to enter the daily fantasy space.

Below are the details for the current welcome offer applicable to tonight’s game:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $75 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified March 6th, 2026

To activate this welcome offer for tonight’s game, new users simply need to complete the registration process and submit a first entry of $5 or more. Whether that initial play focuses on the Denver Nuggets defending their turf or the visiting New York Knicks, the outcome does not impact the reward. Once the qualifying $5 play is made, the user is instantly credited with $75 in bonus entries, providing a substantial bankroll to explore further markets throughout the NBA 2025 Regular Season.

This promotion is exclusively available to new Underdog customers who meet specific eligibility criteria. Users must be physically present in a participating state and satisfy the age requirements: 18+ in most jurisdictions, 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, and 21+ in Arizona, Massachusetts, and Virginia. By meeting these conditions, fans can securely access the platform and utilize their bonus entries for upcoming matchups.

Knicks vs. Nuggets Preview via Underdog

The New York Knicks travel to face the Denver Nuggets in Colorado tonight. This cross-conference clash features two potent offenses looking to improve their standing as the regular season progresses, with the Knicks currently sitting at 40-23 and the Nuggets close behind at 39-24.

When we look for value in a matchup like this, we have to look beyond the surface level. We know Aaron Gordon is targeting a return for Denver, which impacts the rotation, and the Knicks are coming off a tight loss where their stars played heavy minutes.

Here are the key player prop lines available for tonight’s matchup:

New York Knicks Jalen Brunson: 26.5 Points | 7.5 Assists | 2.5 3-Pointers Made Karl-Anthony Towns: 18.5 Points | 11.5 Rebounds | 2.5 Assists Mikal Bridges: 14.5 Points | 3.5 Rebounds | 1.5 3-Pointers Made OG Anunoby: 15.5 Points | 4.5 Rebounds | 2.5 3-Pointers Made Josh Hart: 11.5 Points | 7.5 Rebounds | 5.5 Assists

Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic: 26.5 Points | 12.5 Rebounds | 9.5 Assists Jamal Murray: 23.5 Points | 6.5 Assists | 2.5 3-Pointers Made Aaron Gordon: 10.5 Points | 3.5 Rebounds | 1.5 3-Pointers Made Christian Braun: 10.5 Points | 4.5 Rebounds



Activating the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Getting in on the action for tonight’s matchup between the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets is simple. It is never too early to lock in your position, and by following the steps below, eligible new users can secure $75 in bonus entries to use across the platform.

To claim this offer, complete the following process before the 9:00 PM ET tip-off:

Register: Download the Underdog Fantasy app or visit the website to create an account using standard personal information. Be sure to enter Promo Code WTOP during the registration process. Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $5 using one of the available secure payment methods. Play: Submit an initial entry of $5 or more. This qualifying play—whether it targets the Knicks’ offense or the Nuggets’ defense—will activate the $75 in bonus entries.

Understanding Your Entry Options

Once your account is active and funded, you can build your predictions for the NBA 2025 Regular Season using two distinct play styles:

Standard Entry: This format requires selecting 2 or more picks . While it yields the largest potential payouts, it is an all-or-nothing play; every leg of the entry must hit for you to win.

This format requires selecting . While it yields the largest potential payouts, it is an all-or-nothing play; every leg of the entry must hit for you to win. Flex Entry: For those looking to mitigate risk, the Flex option requires 3 or more picks. This structure provides a safety net, allowing you to still receive some winnings even if one leg of your entry is incorrect.

Note: This promotion is valid for new users only who meet the applicable age and region requirements.