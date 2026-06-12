A’s activate SS Jacob Wilson and place OF Brent Rooker on injured list with a left knee bruise

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson was activated off the injured list on Friday, and designated hitter Brent…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson was activated off the injured list on Friday, and designated hitter Brent Rooker was placed on the 10-day IL retroactive to Tuesday because of a bone bruise in his left knee.

Wilson was placed on the injured list a month ago because of a dislocated left shoulder. The 2025 All-Star is batting .292 with three home runs and 19 RBIs over 39 games this season.

Rooker missed the victories over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday and Wednesday, and manager Mark Kotsay said he would be further evaluated on the off day Thursday.

A two-time All-Star who has hit 30-plus home runs each of the past three seasons, Rooker is hitting. 200 with 10 homer and 29 RBIs over 48 games this year.

The A’s are in Las Vegas this week and open a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.

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