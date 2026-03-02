Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $75 Bonus for NBA Picks to Open March

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services To add some extra excitement to NBA matchups on Monday night, I’m looking at the latest Underdog promo code WTOP, which unlocks a “Play $5, Get $75” welcome offer. Register here to create your first entry on the Celtics vs. Bucks and other NBA games.

It’s a straightforward deal: by signing up and playing just $5 on the platform, new customers instantly receive $75 in bonus entries. That’s a nice bankroll booster perfect for building entries on tonight’s Celtics game, the rest of the NBA slate, or even making picks on college basketball players.

Info for the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

With Jaylen Brown and the Celtics visiting Milwaukee tonight, basketball fans can enhance their viewing experience claiming this welcome offer. Here are the details to activate the bonus for this March 2, 2026 matchup:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $75 Bonus Entries Date Last Verified March 2, 2026

Claiming the Underdog Bonus

To activate the “Play $5, Get $75” welcome bonus, new customers simply need to register using Underdog promo code WTOP and submit their first entry. By playing just $5 on the game, users instantly receive $75 in bonus entries, which can be used immediately for additional contests during the March 2 schedule.

This offer is exclusively available to new Underdog customers who meet the necessary age and location requirements. The instant bonus ensures that we can build our bankroll. And if the NBA isn’t your only focus, remember that these bonus funds are also valid for college basketball picks, giving you plenty of options this week.

How to Use Your Underdog Promo Tonight

If you are looking to capitalize on player performance, tonight’s slate offers several superstars with high scoring expectations. We have some elite scorers facing highly exploitable defenses, which is exactly what we look for when handicapping props.

Based on the current consensus odds, here are the top five players with the highest points over/under lines for the evening:

Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets) @ Utah Jazz: 29.5 Points

(Denver Nuggets) @ Utah Jazz: Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics) @ Milwaukee Bucks: 28.5 Points

(Boston Celtics) @ Milwaukee Bucks: Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers) @ Golden State Warriors: 26.5 Points

(LA Clippers) @ Golden State Warriors: Kevin Durant (Houston Rockets) @ Washington Wizards: 25.5 Points

(Houston Rockets) @ Washington Wizards: Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets) @ Utah Jazz: 24.5 Points

The marquee matchup for props is undoubtedly in Salt Lake City, where Nikola Jokić faces a Utah Jazz defense that is statistically the most generous in the league. The Jazz are allowing a league-high 125.7 points per game and letting opponents shoot nearly 49% from the field. His teammate Jamal Murray also cracks the top five; he’s looking to improve on his season average against a Jazz backcourt that gives up over 30 assists per game.

Elsewhere, Kevin Durant travels to DC to face the Wizards. Washington ranks second-worst in points allowed (123.0 PPG) and struggles mightily to defend the perimeter. Durant is averaging 26.2 points this season on 51% shooting, so getting him at a line of 25.5 against a defense this soft feels like a real opportunity. Finally, keep an eye on Jaylen Brown in the big game tonight. He has been playing at an MVP level recently and will be the focal point of the Celtics’ offense against a Bucks team that just surrendered a massive comeback to Chicago.

How to Activate the Underdog Promo Code

To claim the “Play $5, Get $75” welcome offer, new users must follow a specific activation process. The promotion is simple, but sticking to the steps below ensures your bonus entries hit your account without a hitch.

Registration: Visit the site here . You will need to provide standard personal info (name, email, DOB) to verify your identity. Promo Code WTOP is required during this step to unlock the offer. Deposit: Once your account is set up, deposit at least $5 using one of the secure payment methods. Play: To trigger the bonus, place a first entry of $5 or more. This entry can be on tonight’s matchup at Fiserv Forum, any other NBA market, or even college basketball. Receive Bonus: Upon submitting that qualifying entry, you will receive $75 in bonus entries to use on future contests.

Understanding Entry Types

When placing that initial entry on the Celtics or Bucks, you generally have two ways to play:

Standard Entry: This requires a minimum of 2+ picks . It offers the largest potential payouts, but all legs of the entry must hit for the ticket to win. If even one pick misses, the entry loses.

This requires a minimum of . It offers the largest potential payouts, but for the ticket to win. If even one pick misses, the entry loses. Flex Entry: If you want a safety net, the Flex option requires 3+ picks. This format allows you to still receive some winnings even if one of your predictions is incorrect. The multiplier is lower than a Standard entry, but it keeps you in the game if one player has an off night.

Note: This offer is available exclusively to new users who meet the age and region requirements. Eligibility verification will occur during the registration process.