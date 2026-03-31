Tiger Woods a big topic again at Masters even without playing

Tiger Woods had been taking up all the attention in golf with the Masters approaching. That’s not always a good…

Tiger Woods had been taking up all the attention in golf with the Masters approaching. That’s not always a good thing.

Woods has been the center of golf’s universe his entire professional career, if not longer, as one of the few athletes who not only lived up to potential but surpassed it. That hasn’t changed, even with him having not competed in a serious tournament in 20 months.

Gary Woodland’s emotional win in Houston? Scottie Scheffler on baby watch before going for a third green jacket? All background noise behind questions whether Woods’ arrest on a suspicion of DUI — along with his health — would keep him from the Masters.

He said Tuesday evening he was stepping away, missing the Masters for the second straight year.

That puts the focus back on azaleas and dogwoods and Amen corner. Because even if his legs and back had kept him from playing, Woods was planning to be at Augusta National, anyway.

He was scheduled to appear with Masters chairman Fred Ridley on Sunday evening to celebrate the opening of “The Patch,” the refurbished municipal course where Woods’ design firm was asked to build a short course (“The Loop”).

Then there’s the Masters Club dinner Tuesday night, held exclusively for Masters champions since 1952. No one wants to miss that.

Such is his influence even at storied Augusta — so much tradition, so much new, always Tiger.

Those were uncomfortable questions consuming the Masters, the tournament golf fans look forward to more than any other because of the familiarity of Augusta National and because it will have been 263 days since the last major. In golf, Georgia is always on the mind.

For Woods, it’s no longer about a Masters green jacket or any other trophy.

Now it’s about his legacy.

That probably won’t change as a golfer. Even after returning following his sudden and shocking downfall in 2009 — sordid details of serial adultery that were exposed when his SUV crashed into a fire hydrant — fans flocked to watch him because he’s Tiger Woods.

The other three car incidents — all in the last nine years — raised a different set of questions.

Toxicology reports indicated five medications in his system when he was found asleep behind the wheel of his running car in 2017. Woods didn’t know where he was or how he got there. At one point, a police officer told Woods his shoe was untied. Woods fumbled with the laces when the officer said: “It’s your other shoe that’s untied. Now that one is, too.”

Four years later, Woods was going nearly twice the 45 mph speed limit on a coastal road outside Los Angeles when his SUV struck a median and tumbled down a hill. More than 20 surgeries were required on his right leg. Remarkably, he was never cited and authorities never sought a warrant for a blood test. The vehicle’s black box indicated Woods never hit the brakes.

Why?

“All those answers have been answered in the investigation, so you can read about all that there in the police report,” he curtly replied in his first public appearance nine months later. Woods was the master of “no comment” even when he commented.

More details emerged from his latest crash Friday in Florida, where Woods was going at a “high speed” when he clipped a trailer being pulled by a truck and his SUV flipped on its side. He was arrested for driving under the influence when officers determined he was impaired.

In the incident report released Tuesday, Woods told deputies he had been looking at his phone and fiddling with the radio. According to the report, Woods said he had taken his prescription medication that morning — the accident time was listed as 1:15 p.m. — and deputies found two hydrocodone pills in his pocket during a search.

So much remains unknown except that he spent eight hours in jail Friday for refusing a urine test. Woods entered a not guilty plea and plans to waive his April 23 arraignment hearing.

So many golf organizations had so much riding on him being in a good place, a list even longer than his peak years of golf.

It starts with Augusta National, which has embraced its five-time Masters champion in recent years by asking his firm to help with The Patch. Woods also is opening a TGR Learning Lab in Augusta to serve educational needs.

The first order of business for Brian Rolapp when he took over as CEO of the PGA Tour last summer was to appoint Woods chairman of the Future Competition Committee to shake up how the tour has operated the last six decades.

The PGA of America was close to appointing a Ryder Cup captain. The job was Woods’ if he wanted it, and he was days away from a soft deadline for his decision. Now it’s a matter of whether to move on or have this latest incident hang over Woods until the Ireland matches in September 2027.

He is eligible for the PGA Tour Champions and would have access to a cart on the 50-and-older circuit. The day before his latest crash, Woods applied to play in the U.S. Senior Open this summer, a formality more than a commitment. No one has ever won the U.S. Junior, U.S. Amateur, U.S. Open and U.S. Senior Open. Woods loves a challenge.

The crash took place three days after Woods made his first appearance in the TGL final, the indoor league his TMRW Sports owns. Viewership spiked to nearly 1 million because he’s Tiger Woods.

There is golf and there is life, and the latter is always more important. The pattern of behavior is startling, and for Woods it’s embarrassing considering all the hats he wears — or could wear.

His daughter is at Stanford and his son recently committed to play golf at Florida State.

And there is his foundation.

Woods hosted a 30-year anniversary bash for his TGR Foundation on Jan. 14 with an A-list of celebrities (Jon Bon Jovi performed) to announce $50 million raised last year toward education. Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank ended the night by pledging $20 million for a TGR Learning Lab in Atlanta.

The foundation said it had reached more than 3 million kids and served over 217,000 students since the first learning center opened 20 years ago.

“Tonight was a reminder that the legacy I’m most proud of isn’t on the golf course. It’s the work we’ve done to positively impact the lives of students through TGR Foundation,” Woods said. ”I am excited for what’s next.”

The Masters starts without him nine days from when he entered his guilty plea.

___

On The Fringe analyzes the biggest topics in golf during the season. AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.