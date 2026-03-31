Texas Open the final stop before the Masters. LPGA has Saudi sponsor for Las Vegas

PGA Tour VALERO TEXAS OPEN Site: San Antonio. Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks). Yardage: 7,438. Par: 72. Prize money: $9.8…

PGA Tour

VALERO TEXAS OPEN

Site: San Antonio.

Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks). Yardage: 7,438. Par: 72.

Prize money: $9.8 million. Winner’s share: $1,764,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Brian Harman.

FedEx Cup leader: Jacob Bridgeman.

Last week: Gary Woodland won the Houston Open.

Notes: This is the final week to qualify for the Masters, only by winning the Texas Open. … Collin Morikawa is playing for the first time since he pulled out after one hole of The Players Championship with a back injury. … Jordan Spieth had said he was 50-50 whether to enter two weeks ago and decided to play. He won the Texas Open five years ago. … The field has three players from the top 10 in the world with Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood and Russell Henley. … The field includes 24 players who already are in the Masters. … Pierceson Coody, the grandson of 1971 Masters champion Charles Coody, missed out on a chance to move into the top 50 when he withdrew with an injury from the Houston Open. His last chance was to win the Texas Open, but he withdrew Monday. … Ludvig Aberg is playing for the first time since giving up a back-nine lead at The Players Championship.

Next week: Masters.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

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LPGA Tour

ARAMCO CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: North Las Vegas, Nevada.

Course: Shadow Creek GC. Yardage: 6,765. Par: 72.

Prize money: $4 million. Winner’s share: $600,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6-7 p.m. (Golf Channel app), 7-10 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5-9 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: New tournament.

Race to CME Globe leader: Hyo Joo Kim.

Last week: Hyo Joo Kim won the Ford Championship.

Notes: The field is the strongest of the year, with all of the top 20 players from the women’s world ranking. … The tournament is co-sanctioned with the Ladies European Tour for the first time, part of the LET’s “Aramco Series” that is funded by Saudi Arabia’s oil company. It will be 72 holes of stroke play. … While the tournament is new, the defending champion at Shadow Creek is Madelene Sagstrom. She won the Match Play last year. … The field includes 40 spots for LET players based on its Order of Merit from 2025. … Shadow Creek has held an LPGA event since 2021 when it first hosted the Match Play. … The Tom Fazio design held the CJ Cup on the PGA Tour in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was won by Jason Kokrak. … Jessica Korda was given a sponsor exemption, the second straight week she will be in the field with sister Nelly. … Nelly Korda has started her season with a win and two runner-up finishes, both to Hyo Joo Kim.

Next tournament: JM Eagle LA Championship on April 16-19.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

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Korn Ferry Tour

LECOM SUNCOAST CLASSIC

Site: Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

Course: Lakewood National GC. Yardage: 7,133. Par: 71.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: None.

Previous winner: Neal Shipley.

Points leader: Ian Holt.

Last week: Davis Lamb won the Club Car Championship.

Next tournament: Tulum Championship on April 16-19.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

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European tour

Last week: Alex Fitzpatrick won the Hero Indian Open.

Next week: The Masters.

Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

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PGA Tour Champions

Last week: Stewart Cink won the Hoag Classic.

Next tournament: Senior PGA Championship on April 16-19.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Stewart Cink.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

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LIV Golf League

Last tournament: Bryson DeChambeau won LIV Golf South Africa.

Next tournament: LIV Golf Mexico on April 16-19.

Points leader: Jon Rahm.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

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Other tours

Augusta National GC: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Champions Retreat and Augusta National GC, Augusta, Georgia. Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, noon to 3:30 p.m. (NBC). Defending champion: Carla Bernat. Online: https://www.anwagolf.com/index.html

Asian Tour: International Series Japan, Caledonian GC, Chiba, Japan. Television: Thursday-Friday, 12-4 a.m. (Golf Channel app); Friday-Saturday, 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Golf Channel app). Previous winner: Lucas Herbert. Online: https://asiantour.com/

Japan LPGA: Yamaha Ladies Open Katsuragi, Katsuragi GC (Yamana), Shizuoka, Japan. Defending champion: Lala Anai. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: The Siena Open, Siena Velluto CC, Yeoju, South Korea. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

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