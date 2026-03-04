Stars extend franchise-record winning streak to 10 with 6-1 romp over Flames

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Sam Steel scored twice and added an assist and the Dallas Stars extended their franchise-record winning…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Sam Steel scored twice and added an assist and the Dallas Stars extended their franchise-record winning streak to 10 games with a 6-1 romp over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.

Jamie Benn, Mavrik Bourque, Nathan Bastian and Wyatt Johnston also scored to help Dallas improve to 38-14-9. Matt Duchene had four assists giving him a team-best 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) during the winning streak.

Steel and Duchene tied career highs for points in a game, and Steel tied a career high with 10 goals. He also had 10 times for Minnesota in 2022-23.

Casey DeSmith made 20 saves to improve to 13-4-5.

Flames starter Dustin Wolf was pulled after giving up four goals on 17 shots. Devin Cooley made 16 saves in relief.

