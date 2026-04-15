Spain and Uruguay set for blockbuster World Cup Group H clash with Cape Verde debuting

European champion Spain and South American powerhouse Uruguay highlight World Cup Group H that also includes a Saudi Arabia team…

European champion Spain and South American powerhouse Uruguay highlight World Cup Group H that also includes a Saudi Arabia team which upset Lionel Messi’s Argentina four years ago and tiny newcomer Cape Verde.

The only group match outside of the United States will be the most anticipated: Uruguay vs. Spain in Guadalajara, Mexico, on June 26. The only previous World Cup matchups between the former champions were draws in 1950 and 1990.

Two games will be in Atlanta, both involving Spain. Two others involving Uruguay will be in Miami.

Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia face off in the only group game in Houston.

Spain

Spain rebounded from round-of-16 elimination by Morocco at the 2022 World Cup by winning Euro 2024 in Germany. La Roja also won the 2023 Nations League, and was runner-up to Portugal in the 2025 Nations League.

Spain hasn’t gone further than the last 16 in the World Cup since its lone world title in 2010.

The team has been coached by Luis de la Fuente, a former Spain youth coach, since Luis Enrique stepped down after the 2022 World Cup.

A trio of Barcelona players are set to lead the squad. In attack, 18-year-old Lamine Yamal will make his World Cup debut. The 19-year-old Pau Cubarsí is set to command the defense. And Pedri will anchor a midfield that will also likely include Manchester City’s Rodri following a long layoff because of a knee injury.

Cape Verde

Cape Verde, with a population of about 500,000, is the third smallest nation to qualify for the World Cup after Iceland and Curacao, which is the smallest ever.

The archipelago of 10 volcanic islands off the western coast of Africa secured one of the nine automatic spots in Africa from a group including continent powerhouse Cameroon and Angola. The Blue Sharks won all five home matches during qualifying without conceding a goal.

The nation has been coached by Pedro Leitao Brito, known as Bubista, since 2020. A former captain and defender for the national team, Bubista used to play in small clubs in Spain and Portugal.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia will make its third straight World Cup appearance. It made headlines in Qatar in 2022 when it defeated eventual champion Argentina 2-1 in the group stage.

The Saudis boosted the domestic league by buying the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, which has helped to improve the quality of the national team that is coached by Frenchman Hervé Renard.

Renard was in charge at the 2022 World Cup then left to lead France women before returning to lead the Saudi men in 2024.

Saudi Arabia had its best World Cup finish the first time it qualified in 1994, reaching the round of 16 from a group that included the Netherlands, Belgium and Morocco. It hasn’t passed the group stage in its five World Cups since then.

The Saudis will host the 2034 World Cup.

Uruguay

Two-time world champion Uruguay was fourth in South American qualifying behind Argentina, Ecuador and Colombia, and ahead of five-time world champion Brazil.

It didn’t get past the group stage four years ago after reaching the quarterfinals in 2018 and the semifinals in 2010.

Uruguay is coached by veteran Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa, who took over in 2023. He has been criticized recently after a run of lackluster results in friendlies, including a 5-1 loss to the United States in November. His squad hasn’t won its last four matches.

Its top players include Real Madrid central midfielder Federico Valverde, Barcelona center back Ronald Araujo and Manchester United defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

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