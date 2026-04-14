DC Del. candidate Robert White calls for opponent to withdraw after opposition research posted online

Brooke Pinto's campaign website posted opposition research that included information about Robert White's family and his home address.

D.C. Council member Robert White is calling on fellow member Brooke Pinto to step down from the race for D.C.’s congressional seat, after her campaign website posted opposition research that included information about White’s family and his home address.

“I’m shocked at it,” White, an at-large member of the council, told WTOP, saying it comes “in a time when lawmakers and their families are being attacked in their home.”

Both are running to replace D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, who is retiring after 36 years in office. The Democratic primary takes place June 16.

White first learned of the document Monday evening, when he posted a statement on social media calling on Pinto to “immediately withdraw from this race.” White echoed that demand in a video posted on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert White for Congress (@robertwhite_dc)

Sometime Tuesday, the website replaced the original 67-page document with a 56-page file on the campaign’s media page. The pages with the personal information were missing from the later version.

“I have young kids, and she posts my address, pictures of my house,” he said. “It’s put my family in danger. It’s jeopardized people’s lives, just for politics.”

The document includes more opposition research, delving into White’s political background, campaign finance funds and his stance on policing in the city.

Some of the document’s missing pages also dug into the professional and personal backgrounds of White’s father, his brother and his wife.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in D.C. politics, where someone runs over someone’s family for politics,” White said.

In a statement to WTOP, Pinto confirmed that “all mention” of White’s family had been removed from the document and her website, but noted all of the information was available through “public search.”

“Campaigns should be run between candidates who put themselves out there to share their ideas, vision, and past record,” she wrote. “Voters can see all information about Robert’s voting record on my website and decide for themselves who they want representing our city in Congress.”

White said he had not heard from Pinto, who represents D.C.’s Ward 2 on the council.

He said the edited document does not change his initial reaction.

“I think she has to withdraw. I don’t see how you attempt to represent all of D.C. on a national scale, when you have such poor judgment,” he said. “And this is beyond a bad decision. … I don’t think that she can represent the entire city. And frankly, there are a lot of people in her current ward of Ward 2, that I don’t think she is able to represent anymore.”

Another missing page from the document, on the research methodology, said that the report was based on a review of online sources and public records. It also noted that the sources “may be inaccurate or incomplete.”

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