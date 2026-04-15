Shot-stopping Safonov stands tall as PSG’s new No. 1 after Donnarumma’s departure

PARIS (AP) — Different goalkeeper, same result. When Paris Saint-Germain eliminated Liverpool from the Champions League for the second straight…

PARIS (AP) — Different goalkeeper, same result.

When Paris Saint-Germain eliminated Liverpool from the Champions League for the second straight season on Tuesday, it was thanks to another strong performance from its goalkeeper.

Last season Gianluigi Donnarumma starred in a dramatic penalty shootout, and this time Matvei Safonov stood out at rain-soaked Anfield.

The Russian with the slicked-back hair made an outstanding reflex save in the first half, throwing himself low to the left at dazzling speed despite being off balance, and kept out a fizzing curler with Liverpool dominating the second half.

Liverpool was trying to get back into the tie having lost the first leg 2-0.

Although PSG went on to win 2-0 at Anfield, the goals came from counterattacks late in the game by Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé.

It was Safonov who stopped Liverpool’s momentum.

Seizing his chance

Donnarumma’s presence in the knockout stages played a large part in PSG winning the Champions League for the first time last season. The Italian also made key saves in the quarterfinal against Aston Villa and in the semifinal against Arsenal.

Now Safonov has a chance to follow suit after establishing himself as No. 1 following Donnarumma’s departure to Manchester City and the unsuccessful arrival of Lucas Chevalier in the offseason.

PSG coach Luis Enrique wanted Chevalier to replace Donnarumma — supposedly because of Chevalier’s superior passing from the back — but dropped the Frenchman around December following some unconvincing performances.

So the 27-year-old Safonov emerged from being backup goalie for a second straight season, to the club’s first choice.

He has taken his opportunity, just as he predicted.

In December, Safonov saved four straight penalties in a shootout against Flamengo as PSG won the Intercontinental Cup. His efforts left him with a fractured hand. Chevalier briefly replaced him but Safonov was reinstated once his hand healed.

Who is Safonov?

A relative unknown in wider soccer circles when he joined from Russian Premier League side Krasnodar two years ago.

Despite his low profile and lack of experience at the highest level, he nevertheless declared, “I didn’t come to Paris Saint-Germain to be a substitute.”

That was a bold statement considering PSG’s No. 1 was Donnarumma, the penalty-stopping hero of Italy’s European Championship triumph in 2021.

Few observers expected Safonov to become No. 1.

When he did replace Donnarumma in a high-profile game last season, he made a big blunder in a 1-0 defeat at Bayern Munich. Safonov completely missed the ball when trying to claim a corner, allowing the German club an easy goal.

Safonov remains vulnerable on crosses and corners — letting in a soft goal against Toulouse in a recent league game. But he has a rare ability to clear his mind and refocus quickly.

However, Safonov faces an even bigger test of nerve in the semifinal against either six-time European champion Bayern Munich or record 15-time winner Real Madrid. They play the second leg of their quarterfina l later Wednesday.

French speaker

Unlike Donnarumma, and other big names over the years at PSG like Ángel Di María and Neymar, Safonov expresses himself in French.

“Once I’ve signed, give me two months and I’ll learn French,” Safonov reportedly told PSG as they were concluding his transfer from Krasnodar.

After the Liverpool game, he was clearly at ease conducting a post-game interview in a commendably high level of French. ___

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