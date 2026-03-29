All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 56 38 16 2 0 78 157 106…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 56 38 16 2 0 78 157 106 Huntsville 56 30 20 5 1 66 168 143 Roanoke 56 30 21 3 2 65 171 155 Evansville 56 29 20 1 6 65 139 132 Pensacola 56 28 19 6 3 65 159 165 Birmingham 56 26 23 2 5 59 161 169 Knoxville 56 27 25 1 3 58 144 161 Quad City 56 25 26 4 1 55 148 166 Macon 55 24 25 3 3 54 125 148 Fayetteville 55 22 26 5 2 51 132 159

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville 4, Macon 2

Fayetteville 4, Roanoke 2

Huntsville 2, Birmingham 1

Quad City 2, Pensacola 1

Peoria 3, Evansville 1

Sunday’s Games

Huntsville 3, Macon 0

Peoria 2, Evansville 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

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