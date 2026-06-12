BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for USA-Paraguay World Cup, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than the thrill of a World Cup matchup, and we have a fantastic opportunity to build our bankroll right from the opening whistle. New players can claim an exclusive welcome promo with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup clash between the USA and Paraguay here.

If you are betting from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you are locked into a generous “Bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” offer. For those of us in all other legal online sports betting states, we can take advantage of a massive $1,500 first-bet offer. Both promos give us a real chance to chase a nice pay day on this highly anticipated USA vs. Paraguay showdown.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for the World Cup

Before the USA and Paraguay take the pitch, we need to make sure we are maximizing our betting capital. Whether you plan to back the USA as the home squad or see value in handicapping a Paraguay upset, these sign-up bonuses provide exactly the kind of flexibility we look for as savvy bettors.

As we prepare our bet slips for the USA vs. Paraguay match, your specific BetMGM welcome offer depends entirely on your location. If you are registering from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you must use the BetMGM bonus code TOP150. This automatically enrolls you in the Bet $10, Get $150 promotion (there is no choice here, but it’s a fantastic deal). Simply place a $10 wager on any market for the USA vs. Paraguay match, and if that ticket cashes, you will pocket an extra $150 in bonus bets to use on future World Cup fixtures.

For my fellow sports fans in all other legal US betting states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, your BetMGM bonus code is TOP1500, which activates a heavy-hitting $1,500 first-bet offer. With this strategy, you can confidently place a larger opening wager knowing that if the match doesn’t go your way, BetMGM will refund your entire initial stake in the form of bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500.

Use Your Welcome Offer on USA vs. Paraguay

The USA will square off against Paraguay in Round 1 of the FIFA World Cup. This highly anticipated group stage match is scheduled for 9 pm ET on Friday night. The action will unfold under the bright lights of Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California, with Danny Makkelie of the Netherlands serving as the head referee.

Bet Type USA Draw Paraguay Moneyline +110 +220 +280 Total Goals O 2.5 (+150) — U 2.5 (-185)

Check out other bonuses throughout the World Cup. For example, you can win a share of $500,000 in bonus bets every time the US scored.

Steps to Register with the BetMGM Bonus Code

Claiming your welcome offer and getting into the action is incredibly straightforward. Let’s walk through it together so you’re locked and loaded before kickoff:

Register a New Account: Head over to BetMGM here and provide your standard personal information (name, date of birth, email address) to verify your identity. Enter Your BetMGM Bonus Code: This step is crucial. Use bonus code TOP150 if you are in MI, NJ, PA, or WV. If you are in any other eligible legal sports betting state, punch in bonus code TOP1500. Fund Your Bankroll: Make a first deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods. Place Your Bet: Place your qualifying wager on the upcoming USA vs. Paraguay match.

Once that bet is locked in, your sign-up offer is officially activated. Let’s enjoy the match, trust our strategy, and hopefully walk away with a fantastic payout.

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