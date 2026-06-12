DraftKings Promo Code for World Cup Gets $200 Bonus for USA-Paraguay

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By signing up with the latest DraftKings promo code offer and placing a $5 wager on USA-Paraguay, new users will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly. Click here to get in on the action.

This welcome offer is designed to provide immediate value, allowing fans to build a bankroll as these two nations compete on the world stage. DraftKings Sportsbook will have tons of different ways to bet on the World Cup this summer.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus

Whether you are a seasoned bettor or new to the platform, this promotion provides extra capital to use throughout the World Cup tournament.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. New User Offer June 12, 2026

To claim this offer, simply create a new account and place a qualifying $5 wager on the match. Because the $200 in bonus bets are issued instantly, there is no need to wait for the final whistle to receive your credits. This allows you to explore other markets or upcoming World Cup fixtures immediately.

New DraftKings customers can access a guaranteed “Bet and Get” promotion for the World Cup on June 13, 2026. By placing a qualifying wager of $5 or more on the USA vs. Paraguay match, you will receive $200 in bonus bets. A key feature of this promotion is that the bonus is awarded regardless of whether your initial $5 wager wins or loses, ensuring a boost to your account as the tournament progresses.

USA vs. Paraguay Betting Preview, Odds

The USA will face Paraguay in a highly anticipated fixture of the World Cup. Both teams enter the match with a clean slate, but that can change immediately after the ball is put in play. The US Men’s National Team is favored in this match, but this game could go a ton of different ways. Paraguay qualified for the World Cup against a tough South American field. Take a quick look at the current DraftKings Sportsbook odds for this opening match (odds are subject to change before kick-off):

Bet Type USA Draw Paraguay Moneyline +110 +220 +290

How to Get Started With This DraftKings Promo Code

Activating this offer is a direct process intended to prepare you for the June 13, 2026, kickoff. No specific promo code is required; the bonus is triggered by following these steps:

Register Your Account: Visit the DraftKings platform and complete the sign-up process. Provide the necessary personal information to verify your identity and location in an eligible state. Deposit Funds: Navigate to the cashier and deposit a minimum of $5 using a secure payment method. Place a Wager: Find the USA vs. Paraguay market in the FIFA World Cup section. Place a bet of at least $5 on any qualifying market. Receive Your Bonus: DraftKings will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets (delivered as eight $25 increments) as soon as the wager is placed.

While the World Cup takes center stage, DraftKings provides extensive markets for all major North American sports. Users can apply the same analytical approach to NBA postseason matchups, where player props and series lines offer deep value. In the NHL, bettors can find competitive odds on the puck line and total goals for every playoff clash. Additionally, the MLB regular season offers daily opportunities for moneyline bets, run lines, and same-game parlays. Whether you are tracking home run leaders or starting pitcher strikeout totals, the DraftKings platform covers the full spectrum of professional sports.