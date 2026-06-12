Bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $365 Bonus for USA-Paraguay, World Cup Games This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account with the latest bet365 bonus code offer and start with a $10 bet on the World Cup. This will be enough to unlock $365 in guaranteed bonuses. Click here to start signing up.

USA will begin its World Cup against Paraguay and bet365 Sportsbook has tons of ways to get in on the action. Start making bets on the World Cup, NBA, NHL, MLB or any other market.

Bet365 Bonus Code for World Cup: Get $365 Bonus

Bet365 Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA) Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus + 50 Spins OR $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net New User Offer (IL, TN) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

New users must place a qualifying wager of at least $10 on the United States vs. Paraguay match. This offer provides $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether your wager wins or loses. Regional variations apply: residents in Illinois and Tennessee receive $150 in bonus bets for the same $10 entry. Furthermore, players signing up from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan will receive an additional 50 spins for use at bet365’s online casino.

To ensure eligibility for this June 13 fixture, qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must meet minimum odds of -500 or greater. For example, a selection at -450 qualifies, while a heavy favorite at -800 does not. Once the bonus bets are added to your balance, they remain valid for seven days. This promotion offers a versatile way to engage with the World Cup action as the Stars and Stripes take the pitch.

USA vs. Paraguay Betting Preview, Odds

Bet Type United States Draw Paraguay Moneyline +110 +225 +270

Historically, this will be the second time these two nations meet in a World Cup setting, but the last meeting came in 1930. USA beat Paraguay 2-1 in a friendly in 2025. However, that won’t mean anything when these two teams step onto the pitch. Soccer fans will have a variety of ways to get in on the action during the World Cup.

Beyond the international soccer stage, bet365 offers comprehensive coverage for major North American professional leagues. Fans can find daily markets for the MLB regular season, including moneylines, run lines, and individual player props. For those following the winter sports, the platform provides extensive betting options for the NHL and NBA, ranging from standard point spreads to complex same-game parlays and futures markets for upcoming championships.

How to Redeem This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Activating your welcome offer ahead of the World Cup clash between the United States and Paraguay is a straightforward process. To secure your bonus bets before the June 13 kickoff, follow these steps to register and qualify:

Register an Account: Visit the bet365 website by clicking on any of the links on this page Click the registration button and enter your personal information, including name, address, and the last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. Claim the Offer: Once your account is verified, log in via the app and navigate to the “My Offers” section to officially claim the promotion. Make a Deposit: Deposit a minimum of $10 into your new account using any of the available secure payment methods. Place a Qualifying Bet: To activate the bonus, place a qualifying wager of at least $10 on the United States vs. Paraguay match.

Once your $10 wager is placed and settled according to the promotional terms, the bonus bets will be credited to your account. This allows you to engage with the opening round of the 2026 World Cup with an enhanced bankroll as the Stars and Stripes take center stage.