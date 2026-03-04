PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 Fantasy Bonus for NBA Wednesday Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Apply the PrizePicks promo code and enter your first $5 contest. Win or lose, new customers will be awarded with a $50 bonus.

In addition to the Thunder vs. Knicks, you’ll find markets for the Hornets vs. Celtics, Jazz vs. 76ers, Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies, Hawks vs. Bucks and Pacers vs. Clippers. Win cash by making player picks on this daily fantasy app in 34 US states. The free-to-play feature is available in all 50 states.

NBA Markets for the PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus

Available to residents 19+ in Alabama, Colorado, and Canada (excluding Ontario).

Available to residents 21+ in Arizona, Massachusetts, and Virginia. Bonus Last Verified On March 4, 2026

NBA players have projections for points, rebounds, three pointers, assists and other stats. Select two or more markets to create a lineup. Choose whether the player will accumulate More or Less on a specific projection.

These are some of the options for Wednesday, including the Demons and Goblins:

Chet Holmgren (Demon): 8.5 rebounds

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Demon): 10.5 rebounds

Jonathan Kaminga (Goblin): 9.5 points

Jaylen Brown: 11.5 rebounds + assists

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 30.5 points

Jaylen Brunson: 24.5 points

Bobby Portis: 10.5 points

Aaron Nesmith: 17.5 points + rebounds + assists

The Demons are harder to hit, but your lineup will qualify for a larger payout. On the other hand, the Goblins are easier to hit, so the multipliers will be lower than usual.

PrizePicks Promo Code Guide: Steps to Grab $50 Bonus

PrizePicks releases new bonuses every week, including discounts and boosts. But first, complete these steps to register and lock-in a welcome bonus:

Use PayPal, Venmo or a debit card to make a deposit. Create a $5 lineup.

The outcome doesn’t matter, so the $50 bonus is guaranteed.

Two Types of Lineups

There are two different types of lineups to choose from. First, a Power Lineup will result in the largest payout, but all legs must be correct. For example, four picks will result in a 10X multiplier.

The other option is a Flex Lineup. It awards some winnings after missing one or two legs. Let’s say you make five picks using a Flex Lineup. You’ll win 10X if you get them all right, 2X if one misses and 0.4X if two are incorrect.

We’ve discussed the NBA, but that is just one option for your bonus. The app has markets for tennis, soccer, college basketball, the NHL, PGA and more.

Register through the links above to use the PrizePicks promo code WTOP. New customers who enter a $5 lineup will receive a guaranteed $50 bonus.