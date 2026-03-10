Players Championship the centerpiece of the road to the Masters. LIV Golf in Singapore

PGA Tour THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP Site: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Course: TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium). Yardage: 7,352. Par: 72. Prize…

PGA Tour

THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Course: TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium). Yardage: 7,352. Par: 72.

Prize money: $25 million. Winner’s share: $4.5 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2-7 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Rory McIlroy.

FedEx Cup leader: Collin Morikawa.

Last week: Akshay Bhatia won the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Notes: The Players Championship will have its smallest field in history at 123 players, down from 144 players last year as part of the PGA Tour’s plans for smaller fields. … Brooks Koepka is playing, an addition to the 120-man field along with two other players to allow for groups of three during the weekday rounds. … Collin Morikawa has taken over the top spot in the FedEx Cup after a win at Pebble Beach and two top 10s in signature events at Riviera and Bay Hill. … Now that LIV Golf has OWGR points, The Players has only 46 of the top 50 in the world ranking. … The winner gets a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour. … Fourteen players are making their debut in The Players Championship. … Three of the last four winners at The Players went on to win a major that year — Rory McIlroy (Masters), Scottie Scheffler (Masters) and Cameron Smith (British Open). … Five of the last six tournaments at TPC Sawgrass were decided by no more than one shot.

Next week: Valspar Championship.

LIV Golf League

LIV GOLF SINGAPORE

Site: Singapore.

Course: Sentosa GC (Serapong). Yardage: 7,406. Par: 71.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $4 million.

Television: Wednesday, 9-11 p.m. (Fox Sports app), 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. (FS1); Thursday, 9-11:30 p.m. (Fox Sports app), 11:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. (FS1); Friday, 9:30-10:30 p.m. (FS2), 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. (FS); Saturday, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. (FS1).

Defending champion: Joaquin Niemann.

Points leader: Jon Rahm.

Last week: Jon Rahm won LIV Golf Hong Kong.

Notes: This is the fourth straight year for LIV Golf playing in Singapore. … Jon Rahm won for the first time since 2024. In his last five individual LIV events, he has four runner-up finishes and a victory. … LIV Golf has two events left for players to try to get into the top 50 in the world ranking to earn a Masters invitation. Thomas Detry is at No. 61 in the world after his runner-up finish in Hong Kong, while Elvis Smylie is at No. 73. LIV currently has 10 players eligible for the Masters. … Singapore recently hosted the HSBC Women’s World Championship on the LPGA Tour. … Sergio Garcia (2018) and Ian Poulter (2009) have won the Singapore Open when it was held at Sentosa Golf Club. … Rahm has gone from No. 84 to No. 36 in the world since the start of the year. … LIV will go to South Africa next week for the first time before returning to North America with an event in Mexico City a week after the Masters.

Next week: LIV Golf South Africa.

LPGA Tour

Last week: Mi Hwang Lee won Blue Bay China.

Next week: Fortinet Founders Cup.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jeeno Thitikul.

European tour

Last week: Dan Bradbury won the Joburg Open.

Next week: Hainan Classic.

Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.

PGA Tour Champions

Last week: Zach Johnson won the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational.

Next week: Cologuard Classic.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Stewart Cink.

Korn Ferry Tour

Last week: Doc Redman won the Astara Chile Classic.

Next tournament: Club Car Championship on March 26-29.

Points leader: Ian Holt.

Other tours

Epson Tour: IOA Golf Classic, Alaqua CC, Longwood, Florida. Previous winner: Gina Kim. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Ladies European Tour: Women’s Australian Open, Kooyonga GC, Lockleys, Australia. Television: Wednesday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. (Golf Channel app). Previous winner: Jiyai Shin. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

PGA Tour of Australasia: Heritage Classic, Heritage Golf and CC, Chirnside Park, Australia. Defending champion: James Conran. Online: https://golf.com.au/

Sunshine Tour: The Courier Guy Playoffs: The Serengeti Playoffs, Serengeti Estates, Johannesburg. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: Taiwan Foxconn Ladies, The Orient GC, Taipei, Taiwan. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: Rejuran Championship, Amata Spring CC, Chonburi, Thailand. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

