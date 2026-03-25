Ottawa looks to keep win streak alive, hosts Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins (35-20-16, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (38-24-9, in the Atlantic Division) Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Pittsburgh Penguins (35-20-16, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (38-24-9, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators are looking to extend a four-game win streak with a victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Ottawa has a 38-24-9 record overall and an 18-11-5 record in home games. The Senators have gone 9-10-4 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Pittsburgh is 18-9-8 in road games and 35-20-16 overall. The Penguins have gone 35-4-9 in games they score three or more goals.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Senators won 3-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Cozens has 25 goals and 26 assists for the Senators. Brady Tkachuk has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Erik Karlsson has 11 goals and 43 assists for the Penguins. Bryan Rust has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 8-2-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.4 assists, four penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Penguins: 4-3-3, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Dennis Gilbert: day to day (upper-body), Jake Sanderson: out (upper body), Thomas Chabot: out (arm), Lassi Thomson: out (lower body), Nick Jensen: out (lower-body).

Penguins: Filip Hallander: out (leg), Blake Lizotte: out (upper-body), Evgeni Malkin: day to day (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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