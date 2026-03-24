OG Promo Code: Get Up to $150 Bonus for for NBA Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sports fans can start locking in predictions on the NBA, NCAA Tournament or any other sport with this OG promo code offer. This is an opportunity for players to secure five 100% profit boosts and up to $150 in bonuses. Click here to start the registration process.







Prediction markets are becoming one of the most popular ways to get in on the action in sports. First-time players will secure five 100% profit boosts to use on the NBA’s games on Tuesday night. Not to mention, March Madness returns on Thursday with the Sweet 16. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer from OG.

Click here to automatically activate this OG promo code offer and secure five 100% profit boosts to use this week.

OG Promo Code Delivers 5 100% Profit Boosts

Offer Details Information OG.com Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer 5 x 100% Profit Boosts Offer Verified March 24, 2026

Instead of rolling the dice on the games, players can boost their profits with this OG promo. Each new player will receive a 100% profit boost for five straight days. This means players can start with a trade on Tuesday’s NBA games and double their winnings.

New users who register on Tuesday will also receive boosts to use on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. This offer lines up nicely with the basketball schedule. There are two days of NBA before March Madness returns with the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight. Don’t miss out on all the ways to win big with this OG promo.

How to Get Started With OG Promo Code

Setting up a new account on OG is a quick and hassle-free process. Set up a new account on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:

Skip the Promo Code: Start the registration process by clicking on any of the links on this page. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

Start the registration process by clicking on any of the links on this page. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. Create an Account: Fill out the required information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Fill out the required information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.) Make a Cash Deposit: Using online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card, Apple Pay or any other payment method, make a cash deposit.

Using online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card, Apple Pay or any other payment method, make a cash deposit. Start Making Trades: Players will receive five consecutive days of 100% profit boosts on the NBA, NCAA Tournament and more.

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Matchups

Although we expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA throughout the week, we know the NCAA Tournament is the marquee event for most sports fans. OG will have a variety of ways to make predictions this week. Take a look at all the Sweet 16 matchups: