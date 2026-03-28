OG Promo Code: Get 5 x 100% Profit Boosts for March Madness, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sports fans can leap into the action this weekend with the latest OG promo code offer. New users who activate this offer will be eligible for five 100% profit boosts and up to $150 in bonuses. Click here to start the registration process.







There should be something for every sports fan this weekend. The NCAA Tournament is in full swing as we get deeper into March. There are four Elite Eight games on Saturday and Sunday. Not to mention, there are tons of MLB games to choose from as well. OG should be a go-to option for new players on prediction markets.

Click here to automatically activate this OG promo code offer and start with 5 100% profit boosts this weekend.

OG Promo Code Offers 5 100% Profit Boosts

Offer Details Information OG Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer 5 x 100% Profit Boosts Offer Verified March 28, 2026

Setting up a new account on OG is all it takes to unlock these profit boosts. Everyone who takes advantage of this offer will be eligible for five days of 100% profit boosts. New users will receive a boost on Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Each profit boost is an opportunity to double your winnings on the NCAA Tournament, MLB, NBA, tennis, golf, UFC or any other sport this weekend. The flexibility of this OG promo might be the best part about it. New users can go all in on a wide range of markets this weekend.

Elite Eight Preview

The NCAA Tournament is down to eight as we inch closer to the Final Four. There are no true Cinderellas left, but Iowa and Tennessee are trying to crash the party all the same. The South and West Regions will play on Saturday while the Midwest and East Regions will have to wait until Sunday.

New players will have tons of different ways to get in on the action this weekend. Take a closer look at the matchups coming up:

South Region: #3 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. #9 Iowa Hawkeyes

#3 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. #9 Iowa Hawkeyes West Region: #1 Arizona Wildcats vs. #2 Purdue Boilermakers

#1 Arizona Wildcats vs. #2 Purdue Boilermakers Midwest Region: #1 Michigan Wolverines vs. #6 Tennessee Volunteers

#1 Michigan Wolverines vs. #6 Tennessee Volunteers East Region: #1 Duke Blue Devils vs. #2 UConn Huskies

How to Get Started With This OG Promo Code Offer

Set up a new account with OG and start reaping the rewards. New players can sign up and hit the ground running in a matter of minutes:

Click here to start the registration process. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

After reaching a sign-up landing page, answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the preferred payment methods.

New users will receive five 100% profit boosts to use on the NCAA Tournament, MLB or any other sport this week.

From there, players will have the chance to test out the OG app and get a feel for how to make predictions on sports. Secure up to $150 in bonuses with this incredible welcome offer.