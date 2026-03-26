OG Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus for Sweet 16, MLB Opening Day Predictions

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Start making predictions on one of the best sports days of the year with MLB opening day and the Sweet 16 both starting today with this OG.com promo code offer. All new users can set up a new account to receive up to $150 in bonuses to use on all NCAA and MLB predictions today, plus much more.



This promo code offer comes with five straight days of a profit boost token, giving you plenty of ammo as you navigate this weekend full of MLB and NCAA games. There is no better way to dive into the madness than having 100% profit boosts at your disposal, helping you with your predictions today and over the weekend. OG.com was launched just before the Super Bowl this year, and it is gaining traction in the prediction market industry. It was started by Crypto.com, and it delivers one of the most favorable welcome offers out there, too. There is a ton to get into today, so get stated by using this OG.com promo code offer to sign up and claim your bonus. OG.com Promo Code to Secure 5 100% Profit Boosts Offer Details Information OG.com Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer 5 x 100% Profit Boosts Offer Verified March 26, 2026

Using this welcome offer is the perfect way to dive into the MLB and March Madness, as you will be able to receive a 100% profit boost token for five straight days after signing up, which starts today.

So, this means you will have a 100% profit boost to use today, tomorrow, and for the rest of the weekend, enabling you to double your profits on any prediction you make for the next five days.

How to Sign Up With This OG.com Promo Code Offer

Setting up a new account on OG is a quick and hassle-free process. Set up a new account on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:

Skip the Promo Code: Start the registration process by clicking on any of the links on this page. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

Start the registration process by clicking on any of the links on this page. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. Create an Account: Fill out the required information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Fill out the required information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.) Make a Cash Deposit: Using online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card, Apple Pay or any other payment method, make a cash deposit.

Using online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card, Apple Pay or any other payment method, make a cash deposit. Start Making Trades: Players will receive five consecutive days of 100% profit boosts on the MLB, NCAA Tournament and more.

NCAA Sweet 16 Schedule Today

March Madness returns today with the first day of the Sweet 16. There are four games total, with the night starting around 7 p.m. ET and the last tip-off starting just after 10 p.m. ET

Please see the full schedule below:

Texas vs. Purdue, 7:10 p.m. ET

Iowa vs. Nebraska, 7:30 p.m. ET

Arkansas vs. Arizona, 9:45 p.m. ET

Illinois vs. Houston, 10:05 p.m. ET

It should be an awesome night of college hoops ahead of us, and you can use this OG.com promo code offer to boost your profits by 100% on any play today, whether you want to back Texas or Arkansas as the biggest underdogs of the day, or maybe combine a couple favorites into a parlay.