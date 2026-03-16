OG.com Promo Code: Claim 100% Boosts For March Madness, NBA Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With March Madness tipping off this week alongside exciting NBA regular season matchups, the OG.com promo code provides a huge welcome offer to get in on prediction markets. Make predictions for the most exciting matchups this week with five straight days of 100% profit boosts after you click here and sign up.





When you go to the registration page through one of our links, you will be a few steps away from locking in five days of boosts. Each of your 100% profit boosts can be used to boost your winnings by up to $20.

OG.com was launched just before this year’s Super Bowl, and it is powered by Crypto.com. We will focus mainly on the NBA and college basketball markets available in the coming days, but you can also make trades for politics and other events.

With OG.com, the popular cryptocurrency exchange is capitalizing on the growth of prediction markets. These are a bit different than betting on a game with a sportsbook. You will have the unique ability to buy and sell your positions at any moment, giving you additional opportunities to secure profits or mitigate losses. We will take you through how all that works.

Sign up now to maximize your choices for one of the best basketball weeks of the entire year.

OG.com Promo Code: Get Started With NBA Predictions

Offer Details Information OG.com Promo Code No Code Needed OG.com Offer 5 x 100% Profit Boosts Offer Verified March 16th, 2026 by WTOP

Given that we have to wait for tomorrow for the First Four to start, it might be wise to make an NBA prediction tonight. We have a busy schedule with plenty of high-profile matchups, like these:

Magic vs. Hawks, 7 p.m. ET

Suns vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Lakers vs. Rockets, 9:30 p.m. ET

Spurs vs. Clippers, 10:00 p.m. ET

As an example, let’s say you want to predict the Lakers to beat the Rockets tonight. When you purchase that position, wait for the game to start. If the Lakers get off to a hot start, you will have a chance to sell your contracts for profit. If the opposite happens, you could sell your position to lessen the potential losses.

These games are great choices for your first 100% profit boost.

First Four Schedule

March Madness starts with the First Four, which will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, giving you a chance to put your second and third 100% boosts to good use. Each of the matchups are listed below:

Tuesday, March 17: No. 16 UMBC vs. No. 16 Howard, 6:40 p.m. ET No. 11 Texas vs. No. 11 NC State, 9:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 18: No. 16 Prairie View vs. No. 16 Lehigh, 6:40 p.m. ET No. 11 Miami (OH) vs. No. 11 SMU, 9:15 p.m. ET



OG.com Promo Code Offer: Steps To Sign Up

It is easy to get up and running with this OG.com promo code offer. We have outlined those simple steps for you below to help you get set up before the first tip-off tonight: