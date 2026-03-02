NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Schedule

All Times EST Wednesday’s Games No. 17 Kentucky (21-9) vs. Arkansas (12-19), SEC First Round Game 1 at Greenville, S.C.,…

All Times EST

Wednesday’s Games

No. 17 Kentucky (21-9) vs. Arkansas (12-19), SEC First Round Game 1 at Greenville, S.C., 11 a.m.

Thursday’s Games

No. 7 Oklahoma (23-6) vs. TBA, SEC Second Round Game 2 at Greenville, S.C., 1:30 p.m.

No. 11 Ohio State (24-6) vs. TBA, Big Ten Second Round Game 2 at Indianapolis, 2:30 p.m.

No. 14 Maryland (23-7) vs. TBA, Big Ten Second Round Game 4 at Indianapolis, 9 p.m.

No. 18 Michigan State (22-7) vs. TBA, Big Ten Second Round Game 3 at Indianapolis, 6:30 p.m.

No. 21 Texas Tech (25-6) vs. TBA, Big 12 Second Round Game 1 at Kansas City, Mo., Noon

No. 22 Georgia (22-8) vs. TBA, SEC Second Round Game 1 at Greenville, S.C., 11 a.m.

No. 24 Ole Miss (21-10) vs. TBA, SEC Second Round Game 3 at Greenville, S.C., 6 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No. 2 UCLA (28-1) vs. TBA, Big Ten Quarterfinal 1 at Indianapolis, Noon

No. 3 South Carolina (29-2) vs. TBA, SEC Quarterfinal 1 at Greenville, S.C., Noon

No. 4 Texas (28-3) vs. TBA, SEC Quarterfinal 4 at Greenville, S.C., 8:30 p.m.

No. 5 Vanderbilt (27-3) vs. TBA, SEC Quarterfinal 3 at Greenville, S.C., 6 p.m.

No. 6 LSU (26-4) vs. TBA, SEC Quarterfinal 2 at Greenville, S.C., 2:30 p.m.

No. 8 Michigan (24-5) vs. TBA, Big Ten Quarterfinal 4 at Indianapolis, 9 p.m.

No. 9 Iowa (24-5) vs. TBA, Big Ten Quarterfinal 3 at Indianapolis, 6:30 p.m.

No. 10 TCU (27-4) vs. TBA, Big 12 Quarterfinal 2 at Kansas City, Mo., 2:30 p.m.

No. 12 Louisville (25-6) vs. TBA, ACC Quarterfinal 3 at Duluth, Ga., 5 p.m.

No. 13 Duke (21-8) vs. TBA, ACC Quarterfinal 1 at Duluth, Ga., 11 a.m.

No. 15 West Virginia (24-6) vs. TBA, Big 12 Quarterfinal 3 at Kansas City, Mo., 6:30 p.m.

No. 16 North Carolina (25-6) vs. TBA, ACC Quarterfinal 4 at Duluth, Ga., 7:30 p.m.

No. 19 Minnesota (22-7) vs. TBA, Big Ten Quarterfinal 2 at Indianapolis, 2:30 p.m.

No. 20 Baylor (24-7) vs. TBA, Big 12 Quarterfinal 4 at Kansas City, Mo., 9 p.m.

No. 25 Fairfield (25-4) vs. TBA, Metro Atlantic Quarterfinal 2 at Atlantic City, N.J., 2:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 UConn (31-0) vs. TBA, Big East Quarterfinal 1 at Uncasville, Conn., Noon

No. 23 Princeton (23-3) vs. Yale (7-19), 2 p.m.

