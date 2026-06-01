1 dead in car crash near White House

One person is dead after a two-car crash near the White House early Saturday.

One person is dead after a two-car crash near the White House early Saturday morning.

Police said it happened around 3:30 a.m. near 17th Street and Constitution Avenue NW, near the National Mall.

The driver of one of the cars ran from the scene.

That person was quickly picked up by uniformed Secret Service officers, who turned him over to U.S. Park Police.

A passenger in the other car was ejected pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of that car was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

U.S. Park Police are investigating the crash. The driver who ran from the scene of the crash is in custody and “charges are being coordinated” with the U.S. State’s Attorney’s Office.

The crash happened less than two weeks after a Dundalk, Maryland, man was shot and killed near a U.S. Secret Service checkpoint on May 25. He had previously been arrested for trespassing on White House grounds.

A map of the area is below.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.