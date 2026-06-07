BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Red Sox-Yankees, Any MLB Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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⚾ Code WTOP150 (MI, NJ, PA, WV): Bet $10 and get a $150 bonus if your bet wins.

Bet $10 and get a $150 bonus if your bet wins. Code WTOP1500 (All other eligible states): Wager up to $1,500 on your first bet and get it back in bonus bets if it loses.

BetMGM Bonus Code for MLB

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) WTOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) WTOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

BetMGM Bonus Code: Claim a $150 Bonus or $1,500 First-Bet Offer

Use BetMGM MLB Bonus Code on Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees

Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Boston Red Sox New York Yankees Moneyline +125 -149 Total Over 8 (-118) Under 8 (-102) Runline +1.5 (-169) -1.5 (+140)

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code

Sign Up: Navigate to the BetMGM platform and create a new account. You will need to register by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address) to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During the registration process, input the specific promo code that applies to your location. Bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia should use the bonus code WTOP150. New users in all other eligible states must enter the bonus code WTOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is fully registered and verified, head to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods to activate the offer. Place Your Wager: With your account funded and the bonus code applied, place your qualifying first bet on the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, or any other eligible betting market.

New users can take advantage of a lucrative welcome offer ahead of the next MLB game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees by using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500.Depending on your location, registering for a new account unlocks one of two sign-up promotions for this classic American League matchup:Depending on your location, new users signing up with the sportsbook can capitalize on two distinct welcome promotions for the upcoming matchup between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, utilizing the BetMGM bonus code unlocks a “Bet $10, Get $150” offer. To claim this promotion, simply place a $10 wager on the game, and you will receive $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins. For bettors residing in all other eligible U.S. states (outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV), the BetMGM bonus code activates a lucrative $1,500 first-bet offer instead. This promotion allows new players to make their initial wager on the Red Sox or Yankees backed by a first-bet offer of up to $1,500, meaning you will receive your stake back in bonus bets if your initial wager loses.The Boston Red Sox (27-35) are set to face off against the New York Yankees (37-26) at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY. The first pitch is scheduled for June 7, 2026, at 5:35 PM UTC. While TV broadcast information and specific division standings are currently unavailable for this contest, this classic rivalry matchup always brings intensity whenever these two historic franchises share the field.Odds as of June 7, 2026, at 16:17 UTC from MGM odds. Diving into the betting trends for this season, the New York Yankees have been highly reliable when favored, posting a 32-24 record as the betting favorite. They have also protected Yankee Stadium effectively, securing an 18-12 record at home. Conversely, the Boston Red Sox have struggled when listed as the underdog, managing just a 9-13 record in those situations. However, Boston has performed respectably on the road this year, logging a 17-14 record away from Fenway Park. Offensively, the Yankees hold a distinct advantage at the plate. New York has scored 318 runs this season, backed by a strong .432 team slugging percentage and a .761 OPS. The Red Sox, meanwhile, have crossed the plate 248 times while posting a .380 slugging percentage and a .698 OPS. On the mound, the Yankees’ overall pitching staff boasts a 3.304 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP, outpacing Boston’s 3.834 ERA and 1.27 WHIP.Claiming your welcome offer ahead of the Red Sox vs. Yankees game is a quick and straightforward process. To activate your preferred promotion, follow these simple steps: