Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus for MLB, NBA Finals Game 3

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Gear up for Sunday’s MLB action by signing up with this bet365 bonus code offer and turning a $10 bet into a $365 bonus. Click here to activate this offer.

While the current schedule highlights the baseball diamond, bettors can also use this bet365 promotion to build their bankroll for upcoming NHL and NBA matchups, as the sportsbook provides extensive markets and competitive odds across all major professional leagues. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.

Bet365 Bonus Code Unlocks $365 Guaranteed Bonus

If you are looking to wager on upcoming games like the Angels at Dodgers or the Giants at Cubs, you can maximize your value with the latest sportsbook offers. Bet365 is currently featured as an available bookmaker for these matchups, and new users can take advantage of a specialized sign-up bonus before the first pitch.

Here is a breakdown of the current offer details:

Bet365 Bonus Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA) Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus + 50 Spins OR $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net New User Offer (IL and TN) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus Offers Last Verified On June 7, 2026

New bet365 users can get $365 in bonus bets when wagering $10, regardless of whether you win the bet or not. Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and have minimum odds of -500. This means a selection with -450 odds qualifies perfectly, while a heavy favorite at -800 odds does not. Bonus bets will expire seven days after being added to your bonus bets balance.

As noted in the offer overview, the promotion is slightly different in select regions: users in Illinois and Tennessee will activate a bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets offer. Additionally, players in states with legal bet365 online casinos, specifically Pennsylvania, Michigan, and New Jersey, will receive an extra 50 spins for the bet365 casino as part of their complete sign-up package.

Sunday MLB Betting Preview, Odds

Here is a look at the current moneyline, run line, and total odds for the featured MLB matchups available at bet365:

Matchup Moneyline Run Line (Spread) Total (O/U) Los Angeles Angels @ Los Angeles Dodgers ANG +185 / DOD -225 ANG +1.5 (-115) / DOD -1.5 (-105) 8.5 (O -105 / U -115) San Francisco Giants @ Chicago Cubs GIA +105 / CUB -125 GIA +1.5 (-205) / CUB -1.5 (+170) 8.0 (O -105 / U -115) New York Mets @ San Diego Padres MET -110 / PAD -110 MET -1.5 (+155) / PAD +1.5 (-185) 7.5 (O -115 / U -105)

Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers The Dodgers enter this matchup as heavy moneyline favorites (-225). The spotlight remains firmly on Shohei Ohtani, who is putting together a phenomenal season at the plate for Los Angeles. Ohtani boasts a .300 batting average, a .941 OPS, and 11 home runs. He will be up against an Angels pitching staff that has struggled collectively, carrying a 4.84 team ERA. On the mound for the Dodgers is Emmet Sheehan, who brings a 4.50 ERA over 58 innings pitched into the contest.

New York Mets at San Diego Padres Oddsmakers view this game as a dead heat, listing both the Mets and Padres at -110 on the moneyline. For New York, Juan Soto has been the primary offensive catalyst. Soto is currently hitting .280 with a .902 OPS and 13 home runs. The Mets’ lineup will test a Padres pitching staff that has been solid overall, anchored by a collective 3.919 team ERA. With San Diego receiving +1.5 on the run line at -185, expect a tightly contested game.

How to Redeem This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Ready to get started? New customers can easily unlock this offer by placing a wager on any of the featured MLB matchups, including the Angels at Dodgers, Giants at Cubs, or Mets at Padres.

Follow these simple steps to activate the promotion:

Register a New Account: Click through the links on this page to create your new account by entering standard personal information (such as your name, address, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, deposit at least $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Claim and Wager: Claim the offer via the bet365 app and place a qualifying bet of at least $10 on your preferred MLB matchup.

Once your initial $10 qualifying bet settles, bet365 will credit your account with the bonus bets, allowing you to build your bankroll for the rest of the baseball season.