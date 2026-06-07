J.T. Poston seizes control at the Memorial to build a 4-shot lead

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — J.T. Poston was tied for the lead Sunday morning when three swings with a wedge changed…

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — J.T. Poston was tied for the lead Sunday morning when three swings with a wedge changed everything at the Memorial. He ran off three straight birdies with superb shots, finished off the rain-delayed third round with a 3-under 69 and built a four-shot lead.

Poston, who was at 12-under 204, had a few hours before starting the final round as he goes after the biggest win of his career.

Ryan Gerard fell back with a series of pars and two bogeys when the third round resumed on a much softer Muirfield Village course. He had to settle for a 72 and was four behind.

Sam Burns got swallowed up by the rough on the par-5 11th for a double bogey, rallied with a pair of birdies and was five shots behind.

Scottie Scheffler tried to get closer to the lead, but the best he could do was a 68 that still left him nine shots behind with 18 holes to play. He was trying to join Tiger Woods as the only players to win the Memorial three years in a row.

Scheffler’s hopes took a bad turn Saturday, right before a second storm delay halted play. He had played a six-hole stretch around the turn in 5-under par and had a long eagle putt before he three-putted for par, took bogey on the par-3 12th and put his tee shot in the water for bogey on the 14th.

The next morning, with greens more receptive and little wind, Poston thrived after the turn. He hit wedge to 8 feet to a back pin on the 13th for birdie and the lead. His wedge to the 14th spun to 3 feet. And then he hit wedge to 13 feet for birdie on the 15th.

Just like that, Poston was in control with plenty of perks on the line. A victory would be more than enough to get him out of U.S. Open qualifying Monday, and also get him in the British Open.

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