Mammoth beat Stars 6-3, ending Dallas’ franchise-record point streak at 15 games

DALLAS (AP) — Jack McBain’s tie-breaking shorthanded goal early in the third period began a four-goal outburst and led the…

DALLAS (AP) — Jack McBain’s tie-breaking shorthanded goal early in the third period began a four-goal outburst and led the Utah Mammoth to a 6-3 win over Dallas on Monday night, ending the Stars’ point streak at a franchise-record 15 games.

Clayton Keller, Kailer Yamamoto, Michael Carcone, Lawson Crouse and defenseman Nate Schmidt also scored for the Mammoth, who hold the Western Conference’s first wild-card position by five points. Vitek Vanecek, making his 16th start of the season, stopped 27 shots.

Wyatt Johnston, Sam Steel and Adam Erne scored for the Stars, who lost in regulation for the first time since Jan. 22, going 14-0-1. Dallas also had a 15-game streak in its 1998-99 Stanley Cup season (12-0-3).

McBain gained possession just outside Utah’s blue line following a turnover by Dallas defenseman Miro Heiskanen. Skating in alone, McBain lifted a backhander past Casey DeSmith at 4:16 of the third period for a 3-2 lead.

DeSmith made 16 saves and saw a personal four-game win streak end.

Dallas has the second-most points in the league (94) and will play its next two games, both on the road, against the teams just ahead of them (Colorado) and just behind them (Minnesota) in the Central Division.

Yamamoto added an insurance goal almost four minutes later followed by Carcone’s power-play goal and Crouse’s empty-netter in the final minutes.

It was McBain’s seventh goal of the season, ending a 20-game goal drought that began Jan. 15.

Schmidt ended a 15-game goal drought since he had two goals and four points on Jan. 17.

It’s Keller’s sixth 20-goal season, fifth consecutive.

Dallas’ power play, second best in the NHL, went 0 for 3 and allowed a short-handed goal, failing to score for the first time in 13 games.

Up next

Mammoth: Visit Vegas on Thursday.

Stars: Visit Colorado on Wednesday.

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