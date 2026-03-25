Magic take on the Kings on 6-game slide

Sacramento Kings (19-54, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (38-34, eighth in the Eastern Conference) Orlando, Florida; Thursday,…

Sacramento Kings (19-54, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (38-34, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -16.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando looks to stop its six-game skid when the Magic take on Sacramento.

The Magic are 22-15 in home games. Orlando is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 51.1 points per game in the paint led by Franz Wagner averaging 10.9.

The Kings are 6-29 in road games. Sacramento gives up 121.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.4 points per game.

The Magic score 115.7 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 121.2 the Kings give up. The Kings average 110.8 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 114.8 the Magic give up to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Feb. 20 the Magic won 131-94 led by 30 points from Paolo Banchero, while Maxime Raynaud scored 17 points for the Kings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wendell Carter Jr. is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Magic. Banchero is averaging 26.4 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 18.2 points and 4.1 assists for the Kings. Raynaud is averaging 18.9 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 4-6, averaging 120.7 points, 42.1 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points per game.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 114.4 points, 45.0 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.6 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Franz Wagner: out (ankle), Jalen Suggs: out (illness), Anthony Black: out (abdomen), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee).

Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out for season (back), Precious Achiuwa: out (back), Russell Westbrook: out (foot), Killian Hayes: out (toe), De’Andre Hunter: out for season (eye), Zach LaVine: out for season (finger), Nique Clifford: out (foot), Drew Eubanks: out for season (thumb), Keegan Murray: out (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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