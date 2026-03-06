Lugo and Díaz pitch shutout ball for Puerto Rico in World Baseball Classic win

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Seth Lugo made a successful return to the World Baseball Classic on Friday. Lugo…

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Seth Lugo made a successful return to the World Baseball Classic on Friday.

Lugo helped Puerto Rico to a 5-0 win over Colombia in their Group A opener. The right-hander pitched four-plus innings of three-hit ball at Hiram Bithorn Stadium.

“That was awesome. Every inning you could feel the fans,” Lugo said. “Go out there and get the W. It was really special for me, something I won’t forget.”

Edwin Díaz worked the ninth for Puerto Rico. Tito Polo led off with a pinch-hit single and advanced on a passed ball before Díaz struck out the side.

The 31-year-old Díaz missed the 2023 MLB season after he hurt his right knee while celebrating a Puerto Rico victory in the World Baseball Classic.

“Unbelievable moment for us to see Sugar coming in from the bullpen and to hear the crowd, not only for him but for his family to be here and that moment for him,” Puerto Rico manager Yadier Molina said. “I’m excited for him.”

The 36-year-old Lugo also played for Puerto Rico in the 2017 WBC. He went 2-1 with a 4.20 ERA in three starts, striking out 12 in 15 innings.

The Louisiana native started the 2017 final against the United States. He surrendered four runs and five hits in four-plus innings in an 8-0 loss.

Facing Colombia in this year’s edition of the international competition, Lugo breezed through the first inning before running into trouble in the second.

Colombia put runners on second and third with one out. But Lugo escaped the jam when he retired Carlos Martínez on a flyball to left and struck out Brayan Buelvas swinging.

He surrendered two one-out singles in the fourth before Martínez bounced into an inning-ending double play.

Lugo was replaced by Rico Garcia after issuing a leadoff walk to Buelvas in the fifth. The Kansas City Royals pitcher got a warm ovation from the crowd of 18,793 as he walked off the mound.

“Yeah, that was really cool. I got goosebumps,” Lugo said. “I get goosebumps now thinking about it. You come off, and the fans are chanting your name. That doesn’t happen all the time. That’s really, really special.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.