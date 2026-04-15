Nashville hosts Anaheim after Evangelista’s 2-goal showing

Anaheim Ducks (42-33-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (38-33-10, in the Central Division) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Anaheim Ducks (42-33-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (38-33-10, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the Anaheim Ducks after Luke Evangelista scored two goals in the Predators’ 3-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks.

Nashville is 38-33-10 overall and 21-16-3 in home games. The Predators have a -24 scoring differential, with 238 total goals scored and 262 allowed.

Anaheim has an 18-20-2 record in road games and a 42-33-6 record overall. The Ducks have committed 320 total penalties (4.0 per game) to rank seventh in league play.

The teams match up Thursday for the third time this season. The Predators won the previous matchup 5-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O’Reilly has 25 goals and 48 assists for the Predators. Steven Stamkos has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Cutter Gauthier has 40 goals and 28 assists for the Ducks. Leo Carlsson has scored five goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Ducks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Nicolas Hague: day to day (upper-body).

Ducks: Chris Kreider: day to day (illness), Petr Mrazek: out for season (lower-body), Jansen Harkins: out (upper body), Ross Johnston: out (lower-body), Radko Gudas: day to day (lower body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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