Blues visit the Mammoth after Snuggerud’s 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (36-33-12, in the Central Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (43-32-6, in the Central Division) Salt Lake City; Thursday,…

St. Louis Blues (36-33-12, in the Central Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (43-32-6, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues visit the Utah Mammoth after Jimmy Snuggerud scored two goals in the Blues’ 7-5 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Utah is 43-32-6 overall with a 13-10-2 record in Central Division games. The Mammoth have committed 313 total penalties (3.9 per game) to rank 10th in league play.

St. Louis is 36-33-12 overall with a 9-16-0 record against the Central Division. The Blues have a 29-10-5 record in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Mammoth won 4-2 in the last matchup. Nick Schmaltz led the Mammoth with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has scored 26 goals with 60 assists for the Mammoth. Mikhail Sergachev has 13 assists over the past 10 games.

Snuggerud has 21 goals and 29 assists for the Blues. Dylan Holloway has six goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mammoth: 6-4-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Blues: 6-3-1, averaging four goals, seven assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Mammoth: Barrett Hayton: out (upper-body), Jack McBain: out (lower-body), John Marino: day to day (upper-body).

Blues: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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