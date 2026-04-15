Calgary plays Los Angeles in Pacific Division action

Los Angeles Kings (35-26-20, in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (33-39-9, in the Pacific Division) Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9…

Los Angeles Kings (35-26-20, in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (33-39-9, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings head to the Calgary Flames in Pacific Division action on Thursday.

Calgary is 33-39-9 overall with a 13-9-3 record in Pacific Division games. The Flames have committed 323 total penalties (4.0 per game) to rank fifth in NHL play.

Los Angeles has gone 35-26-20 overall with a 10-5-10 record in Pacific Division play. The Kings have a 26-4-11 record when scoring three or more goals.

The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season. The Flames won 3-2 in a shootout in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Frost has 21 goals and 21 assists for the Flames. Blake Coleman has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has 36 goals and 37 assists for the Kings. Quinton Byfield has scored six goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, four penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Kings: 7-1-2, averaging 3.4 goals, five assists, 3.2 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Samuel Honzek: out for season (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau: out for season (hip), Jake Bean: out (undisclosed), Yan Kuznetsov: day to day (upper body), Matt Coronato: day to day (undisclosed), Kevin Bahl: day to day (lower body), Joel Hanley: out for season (upper-body).

Kings: Kevin Fiala: out for season (leg), Alex Turcotte: day to day (undisclosed), Jeff Malott: out (undisclosed), Andrei Kuzmenko: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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