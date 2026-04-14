‘Getting our fiscal house in order’: Gov. Moore on the Maryland budget, redistricting hurdles and energy costs

Let’s talk about energy prices in Maryland. You spearheaded the move to try and cut them back for customers, at least give them some kind of relief. Explosion of data centers in our region helping to push that higher. Talk to us about what happened in the General Assembly as a result.

Absolutely. We’re very thankful to have the opportunity to work in partnership with the General Assembly because our focus this year has been very clear. We’ve got to lower cost. Lower cost, lower cost, lower cost. And a huge part of that was going to be on energy, where in the past year, we’ve seen how energy prices have increased by 13% in the state of Maryland, that gas prices have gone up now by over $1 just in the past month. And so we know that these are things and the reason is because of national issues that are coming up, going on, it’s not just Maryland, it’s the entire country. We understand that, but we’re going to do everything in our power to be able to address it.

And so if you look at the legislation that we introduced and got passed, not only is it going to save Marylanders hundreds of dollars every single year, but also what it’s going to do, it’s going to make sure that we are capping the compensation for some of these and for these energy executives, because it was Marylanders who were basically paying for it. It was making sure that we can better streamline projects and energy projects so we can get them done faster and get more on the grid. And is making sure we’re sourcing more local energy and not having to import so much energy from other states.

And so we’re proud that this work doesn’t just deal with a short term but it really deals with the midterm and the long-term challenges. But just fundamentally focusing on lower costs for the people of the state of Maryland.