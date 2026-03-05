Huber’s goal, Frankel’s late heroics in net lead Fleet 1-0 over Sirens

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Ella Huber scored the lone goal, and Aerin Frankel saved 23 shots to lead the Boston…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Ella Huber scored the lone goal, and Aerin Frankel saved 23 shots to lead the Boston Fleet to a 1-0 win over the New York Sirens on Thursday.

Huber’s goal was unassisted as she beat Kayle Osborne to the puck with 3:45 left in the first period. It came off a bad turnover in front of the net from Sarah Fillier, the PWHL’s second-leading assist distributor.

Frankel was particularly important down the stretch, as the Sirens pulled Osborne. Frankel had a key save against Anne Chernowski with 4:07 remaining, and saved four shots inside the final four minutes, including a kick save with about two minutes to go, and a low save against Fillier with 1:04 remaining.

It was Frankel’s fourth shutout, tied for the league lead.

The Fleet (12-2-2) secured their 10th straight win over the Sirens (7-7-4), the longest winning streak in PWHL history, and their fifth-straight win. They moved into a tie for first place at 35 points with the Montréal Victoire, with two matches in hand.

The league’s leading goalscorer, Kristýna Kaltounková, was put in the penalty box after retaliating against Jill Saunier for a hit against Micah Zandee-Hart.

The Fleet remains on the road, facing the Vancouver Goldeneyes on Tuesday. The Sirens will host the Ottawa Charge on Sunday.

