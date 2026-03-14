Holmstrom scores 2 as Islanders race to an early lead, hold on to beat Flames 3-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Simon Holmstrom scored twice and the New York Islanders raced to an early lead and held…

NEW YORK (AP) — Simon Holmstrom scored twice and the New York Islanders raced to an early lead and held on to beat the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Saturday.

Casey Cizikas also scored for New York and David Rittich made 30 saves as the Islanders won for the third time in four games.

Mikael Backund and Blake Coleman scored for Calgary, which slipped to 2-5-1 in its last eight games. Devin Cooley started in the net for the Flames and allowed three goals on 10 shots in the first period. Dustin Wolf replaced Cooley to start the second period and finished with 17 saves.

Holmstrom gave the Islanders a 2-0 lead with his first goal of the game when he collected a pass from Luke Schenn and scored on a shot over Cooley’s blocker at 16:35 of the first. It was Schenn’s first assist at UBS Arena since being acquired by the Islanders from St. Louis at the trade deadline.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau set up Holmstrom for a short-handed goal in the final minute of the first period, extending the Islanders’ lead to 3-0.

Backlund and Coleman scored during a 6:11 stretch of the third period to pull Calgary within a goal.

Up next

Flames: At Detroit on Monday in the finale of a five-game trip.

Islanders: Open a three-game trip at Toronto on Tuesday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.