Giddey has triple-double, Bulls use 27-0 run to beat Bucks 120-97 and stop 11-game slide

CHICAGO (AP) — Josh Giddey had 20 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists for his eighth triple-double this season, and the Chicago Bulls used a 27-0 run to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 120-97 on Sunday and stop an 11-game losing streak.

Giddey had his 15th triple-double as a member of the Bulls, tying Scottie Pippen for second on the franchise list.

Collin Sexton added 22 points, and Matas Buzelis had 20, helping Chicago come out on top after matching the third-worst skid in franchise history. The Bulls were 0-11 in February and had not won since Jan. 31 at Miami.

Bobby Portis scored 18 points for Milwaukee. The Bucks missed 17 straight shots down the stretch in their second straight blowout loss.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo missed his 15th consecutive game because of a strained right calf. The two-time MVP has not played since Jan. 23.

The Bulls trailed by 16 in the second quarter following a 17-0 run by Milwaukee and were down 66-51 at halftime. It was 89-81 late in the third when Tre Jones made two free throws for Chicago to start the decisive rally.

Buzelis hit a tying floater to start the fourth and Collin Sexton gave the Bulls a 91-89 lead with a pull-up jumper just under a minute into the quarter.

The Bucks went about 7 1/2 minutes without scoring before Kevin Porter Jr. made two free throws with 5:51 remaining, and they missed the 17 straight shots before Ousmane Dieng with 3:12 to play.

Bears coach Ben Johnson, watching from a suite with Pippen, got a warm ovation when he was shown on the videoboard in the second quarter. Johnson delighted the crowd when he feigned pulling off his shirt, as he did in the locker room following a win at Philadelphia.

Bucks: Host Boston on Monday night.

Bulls: Host Oklahoma City on Tuesday night.

