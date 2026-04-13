DC lays out Emancipation Day and DC250 events, emphasizes safety planning

The centerpiece of the celebration will be Sunday’s Emancipation Day parade, festival and concert at Franklin Park in Downtown D.C., headlined by rapper T.I.

D.C. is marking Emancipation Day while celebrating America’s 250th anniversary with several major events planned across the city this week.

Emancipation Day commemorates the day in 1862 that marks the abolition of slavery and freed 3,100 enslaved people in the District.

The centerpiece of the celebration will be Sunday’s Emancipation Day parade, festival and concert at Franklin Park in Downtown D.C., headlined by rapper T.I.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the king of the south, Tip, T.I. Harris, three-time Grammy Award-winning rapper and actor, will be lighting up the Emancipation stage on Sunday,” said Latoya Foster, director of the D.C. Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment.

The free concert will also feature D.C.-native, Grammy Award-winning singer Mýa, gospel artist Tye Tribbett, Backyard Band featuring Sugar Bear, Black Alley, Souls of Kingsmen and a performance from “44: The Musical.” An RSVP for the event is required.

Steve Walker, deputy chief of staff to Mayor Muriel Bowser, said Saturday marks 160 years to the day, “the first emancipated people celebrated their emancipation here at Franklin Park. So, we’re bringing it all home.”

Earlier on Sunday, Franklin Park will also host the Emancipation Day parade and festival.

Additional D.C. 250 events include Day of Play at RFK on Thursday, where NASCAR driver Rajah Caruth is scheduled to appear, and a Full Democracy Luncheon will happen at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Friday.

On Saturday the D.C. 250 Kids Ball will be held at Planet Word.

“This is an event where our young people can get all dolled up in their attire. Don’t overthink it. Just be cute and free and royal,” said Thennie Freeman, director of the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation, describing the Kids Ball.

City reassures public on safety following recent teen takeovers

As thousands of people are expected downtown for Emancipation Day events, some questions about safety follow so-called “teen takeovers” elsewhere in the city. Some of those recent incidents have resulted in arrests and temporary curfew zones, one of which involved Metro Transit Police making four arrests this past Saturday.

City officials said planning for Sunday’s events is routine and note that Emancipation Day celebrations have not seen public safety problems in the past.

“What could be more secure than a place where the mayor of the nation’s capital is going to be herself?” Latoya Foster said.

She also pointed to the concert’s track record.

“Not one Emancipation Day concert have we ever hosted where we’ve had anything that would make you anxious … give you anxiety,” Foster said. “With the level of entertainment we have, the security will be up a notch.”

Organizers also emphasized that security is coordinated across its agencies. City leaders said multiple departments are involved through the mayor’s special events task force, working alongside public safety agencies to prepare for large crowds.

At the same time, Freeman cautioned against broadly judging young people based on a handful of incidents.

“Extend grace. We were all once teenagers,” Freeman said.

Officials said the focus for Sunday remains on celebrating D.C.’s history in a safe and welcoming environment.

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