Marlins meet the Braves with 1-0 series lead

Miami Marlins (9-8, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (10-7, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:15…

Miami Marlins (9-8, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (10-7, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Max Meyer (1-0, 3.68 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Braves: Reynaldo Lopez (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -159, Marlins +132; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 6-4 record in home games and a 10-7 record overall. The Braves have hit 21 total home runs to rank second in the NL.

Miami is 9-8 overall and 2-5 in road games. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .259, which ranks fourth in the NL.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has eight doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs while hitting .299 for the Braves. Drake Baldwin is 13 for 42 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Liam Hicks leads the Marlins with three home runs while slugging .532. Otto Lopez is 12 for 38 with three doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .269 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .252 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Braves: Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (oblique), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (hip), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Marlins: Griffin Conine: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Christopher Morel: 10-Day IL (oblique), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Stowers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Acosta: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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