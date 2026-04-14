Mystics look west for 2026 WNBA draft picks, Virginia native Azzi Fudd goes No. 1

The WNBA draft is equal parts certainty and suspense. Front offices have spent months scouting, debating and recalibrating. But when the commissioner steps to the podium, one question still looms: Who will hear her name called first?
Two D.C. area natives were selected in the first round of Monday’s draft, while the Washington Mystics looked west to continue rebuilding their young roster.
The night began with UConn guard and Arlington, Virginia, native Azzi Fudd going No. 1 overall to the Dallas Wings. She became the first player from the D.C. region to be selected first overall in the WNBA draft.
Fudd was named the Most Outstanding Player at the 2025 NCAA Final Four, where UConn defeated South Carolina to win its 12th national title. She rejoins former Huskies teammate Paige Bueckers, who was picked No. 1 overall in 2025 draft, in Texas.
Fudd walks away with a $500,000 paycheck under a new collective bargaining agreement that runs through 2032.
Mystics draft day
As teams look to reshape their futures, draft night offers the league’s clearest glimpse at which players are poised to make the leap from college to the pros, and which franchises believe they’ve found their next cornerstone.
The Washington Mystics entered Monday’s draft with six total picks: three in the first round, two in the second, and one in the third round. Washington leaned on the West Coast for several selections to bolster its young roster.
The Mystics used the No. 4 overall pick to select UCLA center Lauren Betts. Born in Spain, Betts became known as a solid outside shooter during her time with the Bruins, hitting over 60% from the field during last year’s NCAA tournament.
Betts, who was the first of two UCLA players taken by Washington, will reunite with her former teammate Michaela Onyenwere, who signed a multiyear deal, with the Mystics over the weekend.
Washington then added to its roster with No. 9 pick, selecting UCLA forward Angela Dugalić. The Serbian American reunites with Betts in D.C., adding defense and height to the team at 6 feet 4 inches.
With the No. 11 pick, the Mystics selected Ole Miss forward Cotie McMahon. The Ohio native achieved career highs in points and assists last season and was named the SEC Newcomer of the Year.
In the second round, the Mystics tapped Notre Dame guard Cassandre Prosper for the No. 14 overall pick. The 20-year-old Montreal native was named the ACC’s most improved player last season and represented Team Canada in the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Also in the second round, Washington picked Baylor’s Darianna Littlepage-Buggs. The 6-foot-1 guard-forward averaged 10.6 points and 10.1 rebounds while starting all 34 games with the Bears.
With the No. 34 pick, the Mystics selected Texas guard Rori Harmon. The 23-year-old finished her college career with 1,616 points, 977 assists, 659 rebounds and 388 steals, becoming the only player in NCAA Division I women’s basketball to reach those marks in all four categories.
Other draft notes
Montgomery County, Maryland, native Kiki Rice was selected No. 6 overall by expansion team Toronto Tempo, becoming the franchise’s first-ever pick. The former Sidwell Friends School star was part of UCLA’s national championship team and lad the Bruins in assists with 170 and assists per game at five.
Other notable first-round picks included 19-year-old French forward Nell Angloma to the Connecticut Sun, South Carolina forward Madina Okot to the Atlanta Dream at No. 13, and Duke guard Taina Mair to the Seattle Storm at No. 14.
To close out the first round, the Connecticut Sun picked UCLA guard Gianna Kneepkens. The Bruins finished the draft with six players selected from its national championship winning team, setting a WNBA record for most players selected from a one university in a single WNBA draft.
WTOP’s Steve Dresner and Ciara Wells contributed to this report.
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