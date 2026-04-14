Phillies bring 1-0 series advantage over Cubs into game 2

Chicago Cubs (7-9, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (8-8, third in the NL East) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40…

Chicago Cubs (7-9, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (8-8, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Riley Martin (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.60 WHIP, three strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (1-1, 3.63 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -147, Cubs +123; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Chicago Cubs with a 1-0 series lead.

Philadelphia is 8-8 overall and 5-5 in home games. The Phillies have gone 6-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Chicago is 7-9 overall and 3-4 on the road. The Cubs have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.99.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Crawford leads the Phillies with a .306 batting average, and has four doubles, a triple, four walks and an RBI. Bryce Harper is 13 for 33 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Ian Happ leads the Cubs with four home runs while slugging .474. Dansby Swanson is 6 for 35 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Cubs: 4-6, .227 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Jonathan Bowlan: 15-Day IL (groin), Andrew Painter: day-to-day (migraine), Max Lazar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (right tricep inflammation), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (knee), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (biceps), Cade Horton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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