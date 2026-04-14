Reds host the Giants in first of 3-game series

San Francisco Giants (6-10, fifth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (9-7, second in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Tuesday,…

San Francisco Giants (6-10, fifth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (9-7, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Robbie Ray (2-1, 2.08 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Reds: Brady Singer (0-1, 7.71 ERA, 2.06 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -112, Reds -107; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds begin a three-game series at home against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

Cincinnati is 9-7 overall and 4-5 at home. The Reds are 6-0 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Francisco is 6-10 overall and 3-3 on the road. The Giants have a 6-2 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has three doubles, five home runs and 10 RBIs while hitting .281 for the Reds. Matt McLain is 9 for 39 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Matt Chapman has three doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBIs for the Giants. Rafael Devers is 9 for 41 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .215 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Giants: 4-6, .268 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (back), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger)

Giants: Luis Arraez: day-to-day (hand), Jose Butto: 15-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Joel Peguero: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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