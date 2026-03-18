Galatasaray player Noa Lang sustains freak hand injury after colliding with advertising boards

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Galatasaray forward Noa Lang sustained a freak hand injury when he caught his thumb on an…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Galatasaray forward Noa Lang sustained a freak hand injury when he caught his thumb on an advertising hoarding in his team’s 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Lang was taken to a hospital due to the deep wound, Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk said, and it may require surgery.

The Netherlands international writhed in pain near Liverpool’s goal with blood streaming from the injury and was comforted by Liverpool players before being carried away on a stretcher.

“He’s going to the hospital right now, an important issue he has with his finger,” Buruk said. “Very quickly, they have brought him there. If there is a necessity for an operation here immediately, there will be a decision to make.”

Lang was challenging Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones for the ball in the 75th minute when he stumbled backward into the hoarding at Anfield. He appeared to trap his thumb between two hoardings and immediately clutched his hand in pain.

Galatasaray’s medical team came to treat him as play was stopped, with Lang in visible discomfort.

Liverpool advanced to the quarterfinals with a 4-1 aggregate win.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.