BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= SDHSAA State Playoffs= Class AA= Consolation Semifinal= Brandon Valley 56, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 52 Semifinal= Watertown 71,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

SDHSAA State Playoffs=

Class AA=

Consolation Semifinal=

Brandon Valley 56, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 52

Semifinal=

Watertown 71, Tea 68

Class A=

Consolation Semifinal=

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 58, Stanley County 57

St Thomas More 94, Groton 92, 2OT

Semifinal=

Sioux Falls Christian 58, Hamlin 47

Class B=

Consolation Semifinal=

Aberdeen Christian 52, Viborg-Hurley 49

DeSmet 50, Sully Buttes 43

Semifinall=

Castlewood 56, Lyman 28

Wall 34, Freeman 33

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Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

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