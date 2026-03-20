BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
SDHSAA State Playoffs=
Class AA=
Consolation Semifinal=
Brandon Valley 56, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 52
Semifinal=
Watertown 71, Tea 68
Class A=
Consolation Semifinal=
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 58, Stanley County 57
St Thomas More 94, Groton 92, 2OT
Semifinal=
Sioux Falls Christian 58, Hamlin 47
Class B=
Consolation Semifinal=
Aberdeen Christian 52, Viborg-Hurley 49
DeSmet 50, Sully Buttes 43
Semifinall=
Castlewood 56, Lyman 28
Wall 34, Freeman 33
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Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
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