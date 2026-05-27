DraftKings Promo Code: Get Instant $100 Bonus for MLB, Hurricanes-Canadiens

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Ahead of today’s MLB slate—featuring heavy-hitting matchups like the Atlanta Braves visiting the Boston Red Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies clashing with the San Diego Padres—new users can redeem this DraftKings promo code offer for a fantastic welcome offer. Note that it also works for the NHL Playoffs game between the Hurricanes and Canadiens.







You can bet just $5 on any matchup and receive $100 instantly in bonus bets, giving your bankroll an immediate, analytical boost before the next MLB game begins.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for $100 MLB Bonus Instantly

Before the first pitch is thrown between the Braves and Red Sox or the Phillies and Padres, you can lock in this value. Simply review the consensus details of the latest DraftKings promotion below.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 27th, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 Instantly In Bonus Bets

Exclusively available for new DraftKings customers, this welcome offer provides an incredible opportunity to seek out a longshot or back a heavy favorite on tonight’s MLB slate. To claim the offer, you simply need to place a $5 qualifying wager on consensus odds of -500 or longer. Whether you decide to back the Atlanta Braves’ moneyline or target the run total for the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres, you’ll receive your bonus bets instantly after placing your qualifying wager—no need to wait for results.

Once your $5 bet is placed, DraftKings will instantly reward you with $100 in bonus bets. We put a lot of stock in bankroll management, and DraftKings helps out here by distributing the payout as individual bonus bets. This allows you to safely spread your exposure across multiple futures prices, run lines, or player props. Just keep in mind that these bonus bets expire after seven days, giving you up to a week to find the best value across the rest of the MLB schedule.

MLB Odds, Analysis Today via DraftKings

Here is a look at the current betting board for tonight’s MLB slate, with odds courtesy of DraftKings.

Matchup Time (ET) Moneyline Total (O/U) Philadelphia Phillies @ San Diego Padres 04:10 PM PHI -156 / SD +129 7.5 (O -102 / U -118) Atlanta Braves @ Boston Red Sox 06:45 PM ATL -131 / BOS +109 8 (O -110 / U -110)

The Philadelphia Phillies (27-27) hit the road to take on the San Diego Padres (31-22). The Phillies enter as moneyline favorites (-156) with Cristopher Sánchez on the mound. We put a lot of stock in advanced pitching metrics, and Sánchez has been electric this season, boasting a 1.618 ERA and a sparkling 10.7 K/9 rate. He will face off against Padres starter Walker Buehler, who brings a much higher 5.05 ERA into the contest. Philadelphia’s lineup features Bryce Harper, who has blasted 12 home runs and driven in 32 RBIs so far. For the Padres, look out for the run-producing bats of Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado, who have collected 16 and 25 RBIs, respectively.

Later in the evening, the Atlanta Braves (36-18) step in as -131 favorites against the Boston Red Sox (22-30). Atlanta’s offense has been an absolute force, anchored by Matt Olson’s 14 home runs and 42 RBIs, along with Drake Baldwin’s 38 RBIs. They will send Bryce Elder (1.966 ERA) to the hill to suppress Boston’s bats. The Red Sox will counter with Connelly Early, who enters with a 3.333 ERA. With the total set at 8 runs, this cross-league clash offers a solid opportunity to play the over/under or back a heavily favored Braves team aiming to improve on their excellent record.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s MLB slate is a quick and seamless process. The best part? No promo code is necessary to be entered when you sign up. Simply follow the steps below to get your action in: