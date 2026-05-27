Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for MLB Wednesday, Thunder-Spurs Picks

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It is never too early to look ahead at tonight’s MLB slate and identify where the underlying value lies. For new DFS users, taking advantage of the Underdog promo code WTOP is a great place to start. New users can sign up and play just $5 to instantly receive $50 in bonus entries. Whether you are looking to build high-upside lineups around an MLB game today or looking ahead to tomorrow’s Game 6 between the Thunder and Spurs, signing up with this welcome offer is a great place to start.







Underdog Promo Code WTOP for MLB Entries Wednesday

Finding an edge means taking advantage of every available resource. If you want to get involved in tonight’s Yankees (32-22) vs. Royals (22-32) clash or the Braves (37-18) vs. Red Sox (22-31) showdown, leveraging this welcome offer will significantly enhance your flexibility.

Below are the foundational details on how to claim your bonus before the first pitch is thrown tonight:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified May 27, 2026

Getting started with the Underdog welcome offer is an excellent, low-risk way to build your bankroll ahead of tonight’s MLB action. We put a lot of stock in finding immediate value, and the process here is as straightforward as it gets: users simply sign up and play $5 to instantly see $50 in bonus entries added directly to their account.

It goes without saying that you must meet the basic eligibility guidelines. This promotion is strictly reserved for new Underdog customers opening their first account. You must also meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state to successfully unlock and utilize your bonus entries.

How to Use Your Underdog MLB Bonus Tonight

Once you have secured your bonus entries, it is time to dig into the projections and build a winning lineup. Tonight’s schedule features plenty of heavy hitters and dominant arms. To help you cut through the noise, we have identified the top hit projections available on the board, alongside a pair of starting pitchers and their strikeout lines.

Here are the top lines for tonight’s matchups:

Aaron Judge (New York Yankees) at Kansas City Royals: 1.5 Hits

1.5 Hits Bobby Witt Jr. (Kansas City Royals) vs. New York Yankees: 1.5 Hits

1.5 Hits Ozzie Albies (Atlanta Braves) at Boston Red Sox: 1.5 Hits

1.5 Hits Paul Goldschmidt (New York Yankees) at Kansas City Royals: 1.5 Hits

1.5 Hits Cody Bellinger (New York Yankees) at Kansas City Royals: 1.5 Hits

1.5 Hits Mauricio Dubon (Atlanta Braves) at Boston Red Sox: 1.5 Hits

1.5 Hits Maikel Garcia (Kansas City Royals) vs. New York Yankees: 1.5 Hits

1.5 Hits Ronald Acuña Jr. (Atlanta Braves) at Boston Red Sox: 0.5 Hits

0.5 Hits Gerrit Cole (New York Yankees) at Kansas City Royals: 4.5 Strikeouts

4.5 Strikeouts Bryce Elder (Atlanta Braves) at Boston Red Sox: 4.5 Strikeouts

With premier talent taking the field, tonight’s slate is packed with star power and distinct market angles. It does stand to reason that Aaron Judge enters his matchup against the Royals with a lofty 1.5 hits line. We’ve seen time and time again that projecting these multi-hit performances requires a deep dive into the opposing pitching rotation. On the other side of the diamond, Bobby Witt Jr. shares a similarly aggressive 1.5 hit projection as he prepares to face Gerrit Cole.

Speaking of Cole, the Yankees ace is pegged at a very reachable 4.5 strikeouts for his start on the road. Pairing his strikeout projection with a few of the premium hit totals—like Ronald Acuña Jr. needing just a single knock against the Red Sox—is a textbook example of how to put your promotional bonus entries to work for maximum upside.

How to Activate the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your bonus entries ahead of tonight’s Eastern Time slate takes just a few minutes. Follow the steps below to ensure your account is properly verified, funded, and ready to go:

Register a New Account: Download the Underdog app or head to their website to create your profile. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Apply the Promo Code: During the signup process, make sure you enter promo code WTOP to lock in your welcome offer. Fund Your Account: Once registered, complete a minimum deposit of at least $5 using one of Underdog’s secure payment methods. Play Your First Entry: Navigate to the MLB board and play a $5 entry. Placing this initial entry automatically activates the promotion, rewarding you with $50 in bonus entries.

Standard vs. Flex Entries

Once your account is loaded with bonus entries, understanding lineup construction is crucial to finding a true analytical edge: