Flyers host the Mammoth after shootout victory

Utah Mammoth (32-25-4, in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (28-21-11, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth visit the Philadelphia Flyers after the Flyers took down the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in a shootout.

Philadelphia has gone 14-9-7 at home and 28-21-11 overall. The Flyers rank seventh in NHL play serving 10.0 penalty minutes per game.

Utah is 14-15-2 in road games and 32-25-4 overall. The Mammoth have a 30-8-0 record when scoring at least three goals.

The teams play Thursday for the second time this season. The Mammoth won 5-4 in overtime in the previous matchup. Clayton Keller led the Mammoth with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny has 23 goals and 34 assists for the Flyers. Matvei Michkov has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Dylan Guenther has 27 goals and 24 assists for the Mammoth. Nick Schmaltz has scored five goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 4-4-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.7 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Mammoth: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Mammoth: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

